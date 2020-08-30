The daily coronavirus update: 2 more deaths; 75,189 total cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from August 30:

75,189 confirmed cases; 1,816 deaths

Two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,816.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was in their 90s and one was in their 50s. One of the two deaths announced Sunday was a resident of a long-term care facility. Of the 1,816 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,338 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 75,189 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 932 from Saturday’s count and is based on 17,498 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, MDH reported four deaths and an increase of 1,017 COVID-19 cases over Friday’s count, basd on 17,102 tests.

Since the start of the outbreak, 6,454 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 315 are currently in the hospital, 136 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 75,189 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 66,916 are believed to have recovered.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920