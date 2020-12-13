MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from December 13, 2020:

Eighty-five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 4,444.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, 20 were in their 90s, 26 were in their 80s, 29 were in their 70s, seven were in their 60s and three were in their 50s. Forty-nine of the 85 people whose deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

The state has reported 851 deaths so far in December, an average of roughly 65 deaths per day, putting Minnesota on pace to smash its single-month record for COVID-19 fatalities. The most deaths recorded in one month of the pandemic in Minnesota was 1,136 in November.

Thirty-three of the 85 deaths reported Sunday were among residents of the seven-county Twin Cities metro area. Fifty-two were among residents of Greater Minnesota, including five deaths in St. Louis County and five deaths in Wright County.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 378,823 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 3,425 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 48,098 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

While positivity rates have dropped somewhat lately, hospitalizations and deaths remain high because they were caused by even higher levels of COVID-19 spread across the state.

On Saturday, MDH reported 67 deaths and an increase of 4,430 new cases over Friday’s count. The cases came on 50,366 tests.

The most recent data available show 343 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 1,118 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304