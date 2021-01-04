MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from January 4, 2020:

Thirteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 5,443.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, two were in their 90s, six in their 80s, four in their 70s, and one in their 60s. Seven of the 13 people whose deaths announced Monday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Monday there have been 423,688 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 3,148 from Sunday’s count and is based on 9,991 new tests.

Monday afternoon, MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm noted the downward trend in the daily positivity rate. “We’re seeing the impact of dial-back policies the governor has put in place,” said Malcolm, pointing to Gov. Tim Walz’s December order to put restrictions on social gatherings and businesses like bars, restaurants, and gyms.

Though the rate has fallen recently, Malcolm said it could increase in the wake of end-of-year holiday gatherings. She said the state anticipates the jump could be more significant than case spikes in November. “We still have high-risk indicators and cautionary signs,” said Malcolm, adding that, though 3,000 or so positives show the relatively slowing spread, it’s still alarmingly high.

“We need to keep our guard up,” said Malcolm.

The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 5.8 percent, significantly lower than it was throughout November and much of December but still up from the most recent recent low of 4.7 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The most recent data available show 156 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 654 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

