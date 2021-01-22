MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from January 22, 2021:

452,268 cases; 6,032 deaths

Twenty-one more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 6,032.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, four were in their 90s, four were in their 80s, four were in their 70s, seven were in their 60s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 40s. Eleven of the 21 people whose deaths announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

The state has reported 709 deaths in January, making it the third deadliest month of the pandemic. There are likely to be fewer reported deaths in January than in November (1,136) and December (1,730), however.

MDH also said Friday there have been 452,268 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,506 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 42,680 new tests. The seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is 5.1 percent. The positivity rate has declined for roughly a week, though it is slightly above the 5-percent threshold health officials say is a concerning sign of disease spread.

As of Tuesday, the most recent day for which data are available, 214,050 Minnesotans, or 3.9 percent of the state’s population, had received at least one of two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The most recent data available show 98 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 460 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304