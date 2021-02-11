MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from February 11, 2021:

Twenty-four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 6,343.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, one was over 100, five were in their 90s, eight in their 80s, nine in their 70s, and one in their 30s. The person in their 30s who died had underlying health conditions, said MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm during a press conference Thursday. Thirteen of the 24 people whose deaths were announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 470,803 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 907 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 43,203 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state reports 599,218 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At a Thursday press conference, MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann celebrated the number of people vaccinated so far and the infrastructure now in place to administer doses. “The light at the end of the tunnel is growing every day,” she said.

She also said Minnesotans should keep their guard up against the spread of more contagious variants by getting tested when appropriate, wearing two masks, and checking that masks are on tight. The state has recorded 18 cases of the UK variant and two cases of the Brazil variant, Ehresmann said.

The most recent data available show 78 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 242 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

