MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from March 14, 2021:

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 6,746.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, two were in their 90s, two were in their 80s and one was in their 60s. Two of the 5 people whose deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 497,392 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 997 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 27,414 new tests. The most recent seven-day positivity rate, which lags by a week, remains below the 5 percent threshold of caution, at 3.5 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, MDH reported an additional 1,187 cases and four deaths.

As of Friday, the most recent day of data available, 1,240,140 people in Minnesota, or 22.3 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That number is up 16,417 from the day prior.

The most recent data available show 66 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 174 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304