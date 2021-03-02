Here are the latest updates from March 2, 2021:

Four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 6,490.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, two were in their 90s, one in their 80s and one was in their 70s. One of the 4 people whose deaths announced Tuesday was a resident of a long-term care facility.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 485,655 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 443 from the total announced on Monday and is based on 10,915 new tests. The most recent seven-day positivity rate, which lags by a week, is 3.5 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Article continues after advertisement

The state reports 908,590 people in Minnesota, or 16.3 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 472,789 Minnesotans have received two doses.

Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said the state recommends Minnesotans take any federally approved vaccine made available to them, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved over the weekend by the FDA for emergency use.

The most recent data available show 57 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 186 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Article continues after advertisement

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304