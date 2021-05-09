The daily coronavirus update: 7 more deaths; case growth rate slows

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Here are the latest updates from May 9, 2021:
587,762 cases; 7,231 deaths
Seven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 7,231.
Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was in their 80s, four were in their 60s and two were in their 50s. One of the 7 people whose deaths were announced Sunday was a resident of a long-term care facility.
MDH also said Sunday there have been 587,762 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 803 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 29,642 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 5.8 percent, down from 6.3 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.
On Saturday, MDH announced an additional 1,282 cases of COVID-19, and eight deaths.
As of Friday, the most recent day of data available, 2,651,747 people in Minnesota, or 47.7 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More data on vaccines here.
The most recent data available show 144 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 416 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.
More information on cases can be found here.
Around the web
MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304