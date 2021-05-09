The daily coronavirus update: 7 more deaths; case growth rate slows

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from May 9, 2021:

587,762 cases; 7,231 deaths

Seven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 7,231.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was in their 80s, four were in their 60s and two were in their 50s. One of the 7 people whose deaths were announced Sunday was a resident of a long-term care facility.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 587,762 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 803 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 29,642 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 5.8 percent, down from 6.3 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, MDH announced an additional 1,282 cases of COVID-19, and eight deaths.

As of Friday, the most recent day of data available, 2,651,747 people in Minnesota, or 47.7 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 144 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 416 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

