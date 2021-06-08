MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 8, 2021:

Two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 7,469.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, one was in their 60s and one was in their 50s. None of the deaths announced Tuesday were among residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 603,005 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 125 from Monday’s count and is based on 6,951 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 2.3 percent, down from 3.9 percent the week prior, and the lowest it’s been since the pandemic began. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Sunday, the most recent day of data available, 2,966,964 people in Minnesota, or 53 percent of the population — and 65 percent of those 16 and older — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state reports 2,669,061 people, or 48 percent of the population, have completed the vaccination series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 57 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 144 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

