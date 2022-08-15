Greta Kaul joins MinnPost’s newsroom leadership team

MinnPost’s newsroom leadership transition is now complete with data journalist Greta Kaul’s promotion from reporter to associate editor.

She joins me and Harry Colbert, Jr., as we lead the MinnPost newsroom into its next chapter. In her new role, Greta will work with writers, edit and shape coverage, and lead our newsletter efforts. Greta is also now a member of the broader MinnPost leadership team and is co-leading the audience team, playing a pivotal role in growing our loyal audience as part of an upcoming three-year strategic plan.

Greta joined MinnPost six years ago after stints at the San Francisco Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News. She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota journalism program and has been teaching journalism classes at the U for the last four spring semesters.

At MinnPost, Greta has served the organization as a union steward and has been instrumental in making MinnPost a go-to source for data-rich stories – especially with election analysis and tracking the COVID-19 pandemic – bringing readers perspectives they won’t find anywhere else. And she also has made sure we don’t take ourselves too seriously, pursuing stories on things like fishing songs, beavers, pizza prices and more. She’s even brought her cello playing to MinnPost!

You can give Greta a shout on twitter @gretakaul or by email: gkaul@minnpost.com. And you can expect to hear more from her in the daily newsletter. What? You’re not signed up? You can fix that right now by visiting our newsletter signup page.