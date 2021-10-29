MinnPost’s 2021 Minneapolis and St. Paul election coverage

Election Day is nearly upon us in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and MinnPost wants to help you make an informed decision at the polls this year. To that end, we’ve collected all our stories about the election below. The links are categorized according to the city and topic, and we also list the original publication date for each story.
Jump to: Minneapolis | St. Paul
Ranked Choice Voting
- What you need to know about voting and following election results in Minneapolis (and St. Paul), Oct. 29, 2021
- The lazy person’s guide to ranked-choice voting in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Nov. 6, 2017
- Has ranked-choice voting lived up to its promise in the Twin Cities?, Oct. 12, 2017
Minneapolis
Minneapolis — Charter Amendments
- Will the Minneapolis Police Department really be ‘dismantled’ in 30 days if the public safety amendment passes?, Oct. 5, 2021
- What to know about Minneapolis’ government structure ballot measure, aka the ‘strong mayor’ question, Sept. 7, 2021
- Noting matters: a much too detailed look at the Minneapolis City Council’s charter amendment ‘explanatory language’ saga, Aug. 20, 2021
- The push for rent control in Minneapolis, explained, May 3, 2021
- Stronger mayor? Reviving the charter wars in Minneapolis, Apr. 16, 2021
Minneapolis — Mayor
- Six takeaways from the latest Minneapolis campaign finance reports, Oct. 29, 2021
- An internal poll showed Frey with a 19-point lead in the Minneapolis mayoral race. But in an RCV election, he could still lose., Oct. 26, 2021
- Four takeaways from the Minneapolis DFL’s mayoral endorsement process, Jun. 18, 2021
- Don’t all jump in at once: Why are so few people running for mayor of Minneapolis?, Mar. 19, 2021
Minneapolis — City Council
- Six takeaways from the latest Minneapolis campaign finance reports, Oct. 29, 2021
- A look at one of the biggest issues affecting the Minneapolis City Council election. (The 2023 election.), Oct. 15, 2021
- Three takeaways from most recent Minneapolis City Council campaign finance reports, Aug. 11, 2021
- Five takeaways from the Minneapolis DFL’s City Council endorsement process, Jun. 11, 2021
Minneapolis — City Council, Ward 9
- Meet the Minneapolis City Council Candidate: Haji Yussuf, May 26, 2021
- Meet the Minneapolis City Council Candidate: Mickey Moore, May 18, 2021
- Meet the Minneapolis City Council Candidate: AJ Flowers, Apr. 12, 2021
- Meet the Minneapolis Council candidate: Jason Chavez, Mar. 30, 2021
- Meet the Minneapolis City Council candidate: Rita Ortega, Mar. 12, 2021
Minneapolis — City Council, Ward 10
- Meet the Minneapolis City Council Candidate: Steven J. Frich, Mar. 1, 2021
- Meet the Minneapolis City Council candidate: David Wheeler, Feb. 5, 2021
- Meet the Minneapolis City Council Candidate: Aisha Chughtai, Feb. 4, 2021
- Meet the Minneapolis City Council candidate: Alicia Gibson, Jan. 13, 2021
- Meet the Minneapolis City Council candidate: Katie Jones, Jan. 6, 2021
- Meet the Minneapolis City Council candidate: Chris Parsons, Jan. 4, 2021
Minneapolis — Voter Turnout
- Voter turnout goes down during city elections. Why does it drop so much less in some Minneapolis wards?, Oct. 22, 2021
Minneapolis — Opinion Pieces
- After-action review critiques by Hodges and Knuth are revisionist, cynical and exemplify what’s wrong with this campaign season, Oct. 28, 2021
- Why didn’t Mayor Jacob Frey insist on an after-action report following the death of George Floyd? And why is it that Minneapolis voters still don’t have one?, Oct. 26, 2021
- Instead of scorn at the ballot box, Minneapolis cops deserve benefit of the doubt, Oct. 8, 2021
- How Minneapolis can fix its ‘too many bosses’ problem at City Hall, Oct. 6, 2021
- VCR approach to public safety does not meet Minneapolis’ needs, Oct. 1, 2021
- The high and higher cost of policing in Minneapolis, Oct. 1, 2021
- Kate Knuth: Judge’s decision on Minneapolis ballot is a threat to democracy, Sept. 16, 2021
- Paying homage to George Floyd: My plan for a permanent memorial, Jul. 1, 2021
St. Paul
St. Paul — Mayor
- In Carter’s march toward re-election, some see parallels to St. Paul’s longest serving mayors, Sept. 28, 2021
- ‘Our biggest competition is apathy’: a Q&A with St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Sept. 17, 2021
- What to know about St. Paul’s 2022 budget, Sept. 13, 2021
St. Paul — Rent Control
- The push for rent control in St. Paul, explained, Aug. 5, 2021
St. Paul — Opinion Pieces
- Another reason to support rent stabilization in St. Paul: students without homes, Oct. 27, 2021
- St. Paul rent proposal offers predictability for renters and landlords alike, Sept. 23, 2021
- If approved by voters, St. Paul’s rent control ordinance would be among the strictest in the world, Sept. 9, 2021