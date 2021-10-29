Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

MinnPost’s 2021 Minneapolis and St. Paul election coverage

Election Day is nearly upon us in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and MinnPost wants to help you make an informed decision at the polls this year.

 

Election Day is nearly upon us in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and MinnPost wants to help you make an informed decision at the polls this year. To that end, we’ve collected all our stories about the election below. The links are categorized according to the city and topic, and we also list the original publication date for each story.

Jump to: Minneapolis | St. Paul

Ranked Choice Voting

Minneapolis

Minneapolis — Charter Amendments

Minneapolis — Mayor

Minneapolis — City Council

Minneapolis — City Council, Ward 9

Minneapolis — City Council, Ward 10

Minneapolis — Voter Turnout

Minneapolis — Opinion Pieces

St. Paul

St. Paul — Mayor

St. Paul — Rent Control

St. Paul — Opinion Pieces