Who’s running for Congress in Minnesota in 2020

After the dust cleared on the 2018 election, Minnesota’s delegation to Congress looked very different: Minnesotans elected first-timers to four of the state’s eight House seats, and confirmed appointed Sen. Tina Smith to continue in the place of Sen. Al Franken. Two years later, all representatives — and Sen. Smith — must run again to hang on to those seats.

2020 promises to be a busy political year, from the top of the ticket down. To help add a little order to the chaos, MinnPost is keeping track of all the candidates who declare for federal offices in Minnesota. We'll keep track of who drops out, who gets the party endorsement, and who wins the primary. (We’re also keeping track of candidates for the Minnesota Legislature.)

If you know of a candidate who’s missing or see any other information that needs correcting, please contact us — gschneider@minnpost.com or tnehil@minnpost.com.

Senate

Fresh off of defeating Republican state Sen. Karin Housley by more than 10 points in 2018, Sen. Tina Smith must again run for her seat in 2020. Smith was appointed after the resignation of Sen. Al Franken, and won election in 2018 to fill out his term. Now she's running for a new, six-year term. Smith’s likely opponent is Republican-endorsed Rep. Jason Lewis, a convserative talk radio host who lost his seat in the Second District to Rep. Angie Craig in 2018.

DFL

Incumbent Endorsed

Republican

Endorsed

Legal Marijuana Now

Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis

Congressional District 1

1,315. That's how many votes Rep. Jim Hagedorn won his seat by, narrowly defeating DFLer Dan Feehan. In his first term in office, Hagedorn has been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, even as policies like the trade war have adversely affected farmers in his district. In 2020, Feehan’s running again and has the backing of national Democratic groups, which could make for a hard-fought rematch in this southern Minnesota district.

Republican

Incumbent Endorsed

DFL

Endorsed

Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis

Congressional District 2

DFL Rep. Angie Craig defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Jason Lewis to secure this seat in 2018. Prior to Lewis, the area had long been represented by GOP Rep. John Kline. That history makes the district an appealing target for Republicans — who have been running ads against Craig since last year — if they can find the right candidate. Meanwhile, Craig will be touting her bipartisan bonafides in her pitch to keep the district blue in 2020.

DFL

Incumbent Endorsed

Republican

Endorsed

Legal Marijuana Now

Congressional District 3

Rep. Dean Phillips won his seat in 2018, defeating Rep. Erik Paulsen in this suburban, relatively affluent district amid a wave of wins for Democrats in similar areas. A big question for 2020: Was that suburban Democratic wave a fluke or a realignment? In office, Phillips has taken moderate positions — he is a prominent member (along with the Eighth District’s Rep. Pete Stauber) of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus — that may be a good match for the Third District.

DFL

Incumbent Endorsed

Republican

Endorsed

Congressional District 4

Rep. Betty McCollum has safely held her reliably blue seat, which comprises St. Paul and its northern and eastern suburbs, since 2001. McCollum is no stranger to controversy — she is one of Congress’ most vocal critics of American policy towards Israel and she’s worked on multiple approaches to permanently ending the possibility of mining near the Boundary Waters during her most recent term — but she has yet to draw a serious challenge from either within her own party of from the GOP in St. Paul.

DFL

Incumbent Endorsed

Republican

Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis

Former candidates

Congressional District 5

Rep. Ilhan Omar was selected by voters in Minnesota's Fifth District after she won a five-way primary to replace Rep. Keith Ellison, who went on become to Minnesota's Attorney General. Omar, along with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, is one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress. Though the district reliably votes blue by the largest margins of any district in Minnesota, Omar has attracted a large number of primary challengers.

DFL

Incumbent Endorsed

Republican

Endorsed

Congressional District 6

Rep. Tom Emmer was first elected in this central Minnesota distict in 2014, succeeding retiring Republican Rep. Michele Bachmann. Emmer is chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, tasked with electing Republicans nationwide. As for his own election, central Minnesota’s Sixth District leans heavily Republican, making Emmer the heavy favorite to win re-election here.

Republican

Incumbent Endorsed

DFL

Endorsed

Congressional District 7

Conventional political wisdom in Minnesota has said Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson can hold on to the otherwise deeply red Seventh District as long as he wants to. But over the course of the last few elections, Peterson’s victories have gotten narrower and narrower. The primary field of Republicans looking to challenge him is crowded, and features both David Hughes, who lost to Peterson in 2018 by less than five points and former Minnesota Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach, who was recruited by national Republicans to run for the seat.

DFL

Incumbent Endorsed

Republican

Endorsed

Legal Marijuana Now

Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis

Congressional District 8

Northern Minnesota was long seen as a DFL stronghold, but that idea was shattered when Republican Rep. Chip Cravaack defeated longtime incumbent DFL Rep. Jim Oberstar amid the Tea Party wave of 2010. Two years later, Rep. Rick Nolan (who had represented the area in the ’70s) took the seat back for Democrats. But after Nolan retired in 2018, former Duluth policeman Rep. Pete Stauber was able to win the seat back for Republicans. Can he keep the district red in 2020?

Republican

Incumbent Endorsed

DFL

Endorsed

Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis

