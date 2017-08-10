Minnesota Election 2018: Who’s running

No matter what happens, 2018 will be a banner year in Minnesota politics.
An open seat in the Minnesota governor’s office has already attracted more than a dozen candidates in both parties, which has in turn created a vacuum that’s left other state offices with open — and suddenly competitive — races.
And the unexpected resignation of U.S. Sen. Al Franken has put both of Minnesota's U.S. Senate seats on the ballot next fall. Those races anchor a ticket that also includes up to five competitive congressional races, all state constitutional officers and the entire Minnesota House. (Want to know who’s running for the Legislature? Check out Who’s running for the Minnesota Legislature in 2018.)
Governor
After two terms in the governor’s office, Democrat Mark Dayton is stepping down, leaving a wide open field that has had plenty of candidates clamoring to get in. On the DFL side, St. Paul Rep. Erin Murphy won the party’s endorsement, but was defeated in the August primary by U.S. Rep. Tim Walz. Walz also overcame a late entry into the primary by Attorney General Lori Swanson On the Republican side, Hennepin County Commisioner Jeff Johnson was endorsed at the party’s Duluth convention and defeated former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in the Republican primary to appear on the November ballot against Walz.
DFL
- Tim Walz
Erin Murphy Lori Swanson Ole Savior Tim Holden Rebecca Otto Chris Coleman Paul Thissen Tina Liebling Captain Jack Sparrow
The former Mankato high school coach and history and social studies teacher has been serving as a Democrat in the 1st Congressional District since 2006 and is making his first bid for statewide office.
From: Mankato
Running mate: Peggy Flanagan (St. Louis Park)
Entered the race on: March 27, 2017
Campaign website: http://www.walzforgovernor.org/Close
Erin Murphy is a St. Paul DFL House representative and nurse who spent two years as the chamber’s majority leader, running campaigns for the caucus. Murphy secured the DFL’s endorsement for governor after seven rounds of balloting at the party’s convention in Rochester but lost in the August primary to Rep. Tim Walz.
From: St. Paul
Running mate: Erin Maye Quade (Apple Valley)
Entered the race on: December 13, 2016
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.murphyformn.com/Close
After long speculation that Attorney General Lori Swanson would run for governor, she announced in January that she would seek re-election. That all changed after Swanson failed to win the DFL’s endorsement for attorney general at the party’s convention in Rochester. The following Monday, Swanson announced that she would instead compete in the DFL primary for governor, alongside running mate Rick Nolan, who is retiring from representing Minnesota’s 8th District in the U.S. House. She then lost to U.S. Rep. Tim Walz in the August primary.
From: Eagan
Running mate: Rick Nolan (Crosby)
Entered the race on: June 4, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://loriswanson.comClose
Ole Savior is a perennial candidate for office in Minnesota.
From: Minneapolis
Running mate: Chris Edman
Entered the race on: January 18, 2017
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: https://sites.google.com/site/olesaviorforgovernor/Close
Tim Holden is a business owner who ran for mayor of St. Paul in 2017. He's filed to run for governor as a DFLer, citing the need for “a governor who works for the rest of us.”
From: Stillwater
Running mate: James P. Mellin III
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://holden4governor.com/Close
A three-term state DFL state auditor, Rebecca Otto previously served a term in the Minnesota House and served on the Forest Lake Area School Board. After failing to win the DFL endorsement at the convention in Rochester, Otto suspended her campaign.
From: Marine on St. Croix
Running mate: Zarina Baber (Andover)
Entered the race on: January 9, 2017
Left the race on: June 4, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.rebeccaotto.com/Close
The former prosecutor, St. Paul City Council member and current three-term mayor of St. Paul made his first official run at the governor’s office, after exploring a run in 2010. He touted his work guiding St. Paul through the recession and securing major projects like a Major League Soccer stadium. He dropped out of the race in February, one week after placing fourth in the DFL precinct caucus straw poll.
From: St. Paul
Entered the race on: November 17, 2016
Left the race on: February 12, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.colemanforgovernor.com/Close
Paul Thissen is a lawyer, representative from Minneapolis and former Speaker of the Minnesota House. He was taking a second run at the governor’s office, talking about growing the middle class and making government more accessible, but dropped out of the race after a disappointing performance in the precinct caucus straw poll.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: June 15, 2017
Left the race on: February 7, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.paulthissen.com/Close
Tina Liebling is a DFL House member from Rochester with a reputation as a policy wonk. Representing the district that’s home to the Mayo Clinic, she drilled in on health care issues, but she dropped out of the governor's race in March saying she couldn't win the DFL endorsement.
From: Rochester
Entered the race on: April 2, 2017
Left the race on: March 12, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.tinaliebling.com/Close
Captain Jack Sparrow ran for mayor of Minneapolis in 2017 and sought the governor's office, but did not ultimately file for office.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: December 4, 2017
Left the race on: June 5, 2018Close
Republican
- Jeff Johnson
Tim Pawlenty Mathew Kruse Keith Downey Matt Dean Dave Osmek Blake Huffman Bob Carney Jeffrey Ryan Wharton Phillip Parrish Lance Johnson Mary Giuliani Stephens
Former Minnesota House representative and current Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson ran for governor in 2014, losing to Gov. Mark Dayton. In 2018, he’s running again with a message focused on “…taking power away from government and giving it back to the people.” Johnson won the GOP’s endorsement for governor after three rounds of balloting at the state convention in Duluth and defeated Tim Pawlenty in the GOP primary.
From: Plymouth
Running mate: Donna Bergstrom (Duluth)
Entered the race on: May 10, 2017
Campaign website: http://www.johnsonforgovernor.org/Close
After months of will-he-or-won't-he speculation, former two-term Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty announced in April that he plans to run for a third term in the governor's office. He announced his campaign with a video, talking about the squeezed middle class and the need to make college more affordable, cut down on health care fraud, eliminate taxes on social security benefits and go after the drug companies responsible for the opioid crisis. Ultimately, Pawlenty was defeated by endorsed candidate Jeff Johnson in the August primary.
From: Eagan
Running mate: Michelle Fischbach (Paynesville)
Entered the race on: April 5, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://timpawlenty.com/Close
From: Mankato
Running mate: Theresa Loeffler
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018Close
Keith Downey represented Edina in the Minnesota House before losing an expensive bid for the state Senate in 2012. He went on to be the chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota. Downey made his bid for governor touting his work as a business consultant and government reformer, but ended his campaign in April, shortly after former Gov. Tim Pawlenty entered the race.
From: Edina
Entered the race on: July 24, 2017
Left the race on: April 18, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.downeyforgovernor.com/Close
Matt Dean is a seven-term Republican House member from Dellwood who previously served two years as House majority leader. He’s currently chair of the Health and Human Services Finance Committee and ran on eliminating MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance exchange. Dean dropped out of the race in January and threw his support behind Jeff Johnson's campaign for governor.
From: Dellwood
Entered the race on: April 26, 2017
Left the race on: January 25, 2017
Campaign website: http://mattdeanforgovernor.com/Close
Osmek is a two-term state senator known for his conservative approach to the budget. He works as a project manager for United Health Group. He dropped out of the race in January after he said he was disappointed with the results of a December 2 Republican Party sample ballot.
From: Mound
Entered the race on: August 22, 2017
Left the race on: January 8, 2018Close
Blake Huffman is a Ramsey County Commissioner and former vice president with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. After announcing his run for governor in April, he suspended his campaign in September 2017, citing demands of his role as a county commissioner.
From: Shoreview
Entered the race on: April 19, 2017
Left the race on: September 4, 2017
Campaign website: http://blakehuffmanforgovernor.com/Close
A perennial candidate for office with a focus on transportation issues, Bob “Again” Carney, Jr. recently suspended a campaign for mayor of Minneapolis to join the growing field for governor in Minnesota. He left the governor’s race in order to file for the 5th Congressional District after Rep. Keith Ellison left that race.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: August 23, 2017
Left the race on: June 5, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.votebobagain.com/Close
From: Redwood Falls
Entered the race on: March 20, 2017
Left the race on: June 5, 2018Close
A school teacher, Phillip Parrish sought the governor's office focusing on constitutional issues.
From: Kenyon
Entered the race on: February 3, 2017
Left the race on: June 5, 2018
Campaign website: https://parrish4mn.com/Close
Lance Johnson is an attorney who previously served as head of the Minnesota Department of Commerce under Gov. Harold LeVander in the 1960s.
From: Woodbury
Running mate: Michael Even
Entered the race on: September 11, 2017
Left the race on: June 5, 2018Close
Mary Giuliani Stephens was the first woman to step into the Republican field for governor. She ran on her executive experience as mayor of Woodbury and changing the "culture" in the governor's office. She left the race after failing to win endorsement at the GOP convention in Duluth.
From: Woodbury
Running mate: Jeff Backer (Browns Valley)
Entered the race on: November 29, 2017
Left the race on: June 5, 2018
Campaign website: https://maryformngov.com/Close
Grassroots
- Chris Wright
Chris Wright is running for governor as a Grassroots Party candidate. His platform includes legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
From: Minneapolis
Running mate: Judith Schwartzbacker (Minneapolis)
Entered the race on: September 26, 2017
Campaign website: http://www.votewright.org/Close
Libertarian
- Josh Welter
From: Savage
Running mate: Mary O’ConnorClose
Attorney General
In January, DFL Attorney General Lori Swanson told supporters that she planned to run for another four-year term as attorney general because her work there is at a "critical juncture." But after she failed to secure the DFL endorsement on the first ballot at the party’s convention, she dropped from the voting and challenger Matt Pelikan was endorsed by acclamation. But in a five-way DFL primary, it was U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison who secured a spot on the November ballot. He'll take on GOP-endorsed candidate Doug Wardlow.
Republican
- Doug Wardlow
Robert Lessard Harry Niska
Doug Wardlow served one term as a Republican House member from Eagan and was endorsed at the Republican convention in Duluth in June. He has said he will for protect residents from government and its "bullies" and has been critical of DFL candidates who he thinks want to politicize the office by using it to challenge Trump Administration policies.
From: Eagan
Entered the race on: March 1, 2017
Campaign website: http://dougwardlowag.com/Close
Robert Lessard served in the Minnesota Senate from 1977 to 2001. He filed to challenge endorsed candidate Doug Wardlow in the Republican primary but was not successful in August.
From: St. Paul
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018Close
A longtime Republican activist and attorney in private practice, Harry Niska sought the attorney general job, arguing the state's top laywer should be more visible on issues like federal overreach. He dropped out of the race in November.
From: Anoka
Entered the race on: April 17, 2017
Left the race on: November 6, 2017
Campaign website: https://harryniska.com/Close
DFL
- Keith Ellison
Matt Pelikan Debra Hilstrom Mike Rothman Tom Foley Lori SwansonIncumbent John Lesch Ryan Winkler Sam Clark Mike Hatch
Rep. Keith Ellison has represented Minnesota's 5th Congressional District since 2007. In that time, Ellison has built himself a national profile as an outspoken progressive, and is currently the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee. But Ellison has harbored ambitions for statewide office, and Lori Swanson's last-minute governor bid gives Ellison an opening to advance progressive policy, and counter Trump, as attorney general.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018Close
A DFL activist and University of Minnesota Law school graduate, Matt Pelikan clerked for several Minnesota Supreme Court Justices before going into private practice and pro bono work. If elected, he'd be the first openly gay man to serve as attorney general. After a close first ballot at the state DFL convention in Rochester, incumbent Lori Swanson withdrew from the endorsement contest and Pelikan was endorsed by acclamation. Pelikan lost in the August DFL primary to Rep. Keith Ellison.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: September 18, 2017
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://mattpelikan.com/Close
Debra Hilstrom is a prosecutor in the Anoka County Attorney’s office and nine-term DFL state representative from Brooklyn Center. She dropped out of the race when Lori Swanson announced her intention to seek re-election, but filed again for office once Swanson left the race to run for governor. Hilstrom lost in the August DFL primary to Rep. Keith Ellison.
From: Brooklyn Center
Entered the race on: July 3, 2017
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.debrahilstrommn.com/Close
Mike Rothman is a longtime DFLer who most recently served as commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Commerce. He left that job in November to run for attorney general, but he suspended his campaign in February after incumbent AG Lori Swanson announced she would seek re-election. Following Swanson’s decision to run for governor instead, Rothman re-entered the AG race. Rothman lost in the August DFL primary to Rep. Keith Ellison.
From: St. Paul
Entered the race on: November 28, 2017
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://mikerothmanformn.com/Close
A former Ramsey County Attorney, Tom Foley is competing in the crowded DFL attorney general primary. He has also been a deputy state commissioner of corrections and the vice-chair of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Commission under President Clinton. Foley lost in the August DFL primary to Rep. Keith Ellison.
From: St. Paul
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.votetomfoley.com/Close
Lori Swanson has been Minnesota's attorney general since 2006. In the job, she's focused on consumer protection cases. After a close first ballot at the state DFL convention in Rochester, she withdrew from the endorsement contest and her opponent, Matt Pelikan, was endorsed by acclamation. The following Monday, she announced a run for governor with Rep. Rick Nolan as running mate.
From: Eagan
Entered the race on: January 28, 2018
Left the race on: June 4, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.loriswanson.com/
IncumbentClose
St. Paul DFL Rep. John Lesch, who spent 14 years as a criminal prosecutor in the city, announced the end of his campaign for attorney general on September 15, 2017.
From: St. Paul
Entered the race on: April 4, 2017
Left the race on: September 15, 2017
Campaign website: http://www.johnlesch.com/Close
Former DFL Rep. Ryan Winkler, a DFLer who represented Golden Valley for five terms in the House, stepped down in 2015 after his then-wife accepted a job in Belgium. Winkler, a lawyer, championed issues like a higher minimum wage during his time in the Legislature. Winkler dropped out of the race when Lori Swanson said she intended to seek re-election.
From: Golden Valley
Entered the race on: November 16, 2016
Left the race on: January 29, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.ryanwinkler.com/Close
Former St. Paul City Attorney Sam Clark is a Harvard and Yale Law School graduate who also worked as one of DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar's top advisers. In his run for attorney general, he lined up supporters like Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and former U.S. Attorney Andy Luger, but he dropped out shortly after Swanson announced plans to run for re-election.
From: St. Paul
Entered the race on: December 14, 2017
Left the race on: January 31, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.samclark.org/Close
Former Minnesota attorney general Mike Hatch filed to run in the DFL primary for his old office after the DFL endorsed Matt Pelikan for the office. Hatch served two terms as attorney general from 1998 to 2006, when he left to challenge Tim Pawlenty for governor (he was unsuccessful). Hatch dropped out of the race one day after filing.
From: Wayzata
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: June 6, 2018Close
Grassroots
- Noah Johnson
Noah Johnson, a Twin Cities attorney, is running for attorney general on the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis ticket. He announced in mid October that he had endorsed Keith Ellison after the DFL nominee gave his support to legal recreational marijuana.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018Close
Secretary of State
DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon was first elected in 2014 and is facing his first battle for re-election. Former state senator and Red Wing mayor John Howe was endorsed by Republicans to take on Simon.
DFL
- Steve Simon Incumbent
DFLer Steve Simon has been Minnesota's Secretary of State for one term. He's running for re-election, touting his work to increase voter turnout, secure the elections system and expand early voting options. He previously served in the Minnesota House.
From: Hopkins
Entered the race on: January 23, 2018
Campaign website: http://stevesimonmn.com/
IncumbentClose
Republican
- John Howe
Republican former state Senator and Red Wing Mayor John Howe announced in April that he would seek to take on incumbent Secretary of State Steve Simon. In his announcement, he touted his past business experience and the need to keep the office transparent and efficient. He was endorsed by Republicans at their convention in Duluth in June.
From: Red Wing
Entered the race on: April 25, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.soshowe.com/Close
Independence
- William Denney
William Denney is running for secretary of state on the Independence Party ticket, emphasizing more open ballot access.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: May 21, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.denney2018.com/Close
State Auditor
Current DFL State Auditor Rebecca Otto launched a bid for governor in 2018, leaving a vacancy in the statewide office she’s held since 2006. The auditor, whose office audits local government financial records, is probably Minnesota's least-known statewide post. Julie Blaha, the DFL nominee, is a former math teacher who was secretary treasurer of the state AFL-CIO before starting her campaign. GOP nominee Pam Myhra is a former member of the state House.
DFL
- Julie Blaha
Jon Tollefson Jack Dickinson
Julie Blaha is a former middle school math teacher with a long history of working in DFL politics. She previously served as president of Anoka-Hennepin's Education Minnesota chapter and is currently secretary and treasurer of the AFL-CIO. Blaha won the DFL’s endorsement for auditor at the party’s convention in Rochester.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: December 9, 2017
Campaign website: http://blahaforauditor.org/Close
A lobbyist with the Minnesota Nurses Association, Jon Tollefson briefly threw his name in the ring to run for Congress against Erik Paulsen in the 3rd Congressional District. But he announced in June that he’s seeking the open auditor seat instead. He said he wants to protect the independent oversight role of the office. After filing to run in a primary against DFL endorsee Julie Blaha, Tollefson withdrew his candidacy.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: June 22, 2017
Left the race on: June 7, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/JonTollefsonMN/Close
Jack Dickinson is a small business owner getting his master's degree in public affairs at the University of Minnesota. He dropped out of the race on precinct caucus night and threw his support behind Jon Tollefson's campaign.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: October 2, 2017
Left the race on: February 6, 2018
Campaign website: https://jackdickinson.org/Close
Republican
- Pam Myhra
Pam Myhra is a former state House member and the first Republican to jump in the the open race for state auditor. She is a certified public accountant and former audit manager for KPMG and is currently president of the Minnesota Federation of Republican Women.
From: Burnsville
Entered the race on: January 8, 2017Close
Legal Marijuana Now
- Michael Ford
Michael Ford is the current chairman of the Legal Marijuana Now party and is running for state auditor on the party’s ticket.
From: St. Paul
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Campaign website: http://legalcannabisnow.org/Close
Libertarian
- Chris Dock
From: Minnetonka
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018Close
Senate — Class 1
It’s the job no one wants: running against Sen. Amy Klobuchar. The widely popular Democratic incumbent is poised to secure a third term in the U.S. Senate without much incident, as the GOP nominee, state Rep. Jim Newberger, has struggled to run a viable campaign. Minnesota Democrats are hoping Klobuchar will have long coattails in 2018, boosting other candidates on the ballot.
DFL
- Amy Klobuchar Incumbent
Stephen Emery Steve Carlson David Robert Groves Leonard Richards
First elected in 2006, the former Hennepin County prosecutor is seeking her third term in the U.S. Senate. Klobuchar serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, is a member of Democratic Senate leadership, and is mentioned as a potential presidential candidate in 2020.
From: Plymouth
Entered the race on: December 25, 2016
Campaign website: https://www.amyklobuchar.com/
IncumbentClose
St. Cloud attorney Stephen Emery challenged Klobuchar as a "conservative Democrat," earning barely one percent of the vote.
From: St. Cloud
Entered the race on: May 25, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: https://emeryforsenate.org/Close
From: St. Paul
Entered the race on: May 22, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://stevecarlsonforussenate2018.com/Close
From: Bloomington
Entered the race on: June 4, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018Close
Leonard J. Richards, a 72-year old currently serving a life sentence for murder, got less than one percent in the Senate primary.
From: Stillwater
Entered the race on: May 22, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018Close
Republican
- Jim Newberger
Merill Anderson Rae Hart Anderson Robert Barnheiser
Jim Newberger, a third-term Minnesota House member, is the GOP's candidate to take on Klobuchar in November. A staunch conservative, Newberger is pledging to restore “balance” to the Minnesota congressional delegation.
From: Becker
Entered the race on: August 7, 2017Close
Merill Anderson, a pro-Trump conservative, ran in the GOP primary for this Senate seat, coming in a distant second.
Entered the race on: June 4, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018Close
Robert Barnheiser, a former minister and volunteer, is a first-time candidate who sought the GOP endorsement on a very conservative platform. After not winning the endorsement, he did not file to run in the primary.
From: Minnetonka
Entered the race on: November 30, 2017
Left the race on: June 5, 2018
Campaign website: http://barnheiserforsenate.com/Close
Green
- Paula Overby
Paula Overby, a data analyst, is making her third run for Congress. In 2014 and 2016, she sought the 2nd Congressional District seat as an Independence Party candidate, and earned 8% of the vote in 2016.
From: Eagan
Entered the race on: November 15, 2017
Campaign website: http://www.paulaoverby.com/Close
Legal Marijuana Now
- Dennis Schuller
Dennis Schuller is running for the Senate on the Legal Marijuana Now ticket. He sought to represent Minnesota’s 5th District in Congress in 2016.
From: Richfield
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.dennisschuller.com/Close
Senate — Class 2
Politics is full of surprises, and the biggest surprise of the 2018 election year is the unexpected vacancy in Al Franken's seat. The second-term senator resigned in January in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal, putting his seat on the ballot in the November election, two years ahead of schedule. Sen. Tina Smith, appointed to Franken’s seat, will carry the DFL banner into the special election, and faces GOP state Sen. Karin Housley.
DFL
- Tina Smith Incumbent
Nick Leonard Richard Painter Ali Chehem Ali Gregg Iverson Christopher L Seymore
Tina Smith was serving her first term as lieutenant governor of Minnesota when Sen. Al Franken resigned, and Gov. Mark Dayton appointed Smith to the seat. Smith has spent years as a behind the scenes political operator in DFL circles, including as Gov. Mark Dayton and Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak's chief of staff. She's off to a good start in her first months as a legislator: she overwhelmingly won the party's endorsement in June and its nomination in the August primary for this race.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: December 13, 2017
Campaign website: https://tinaforminnesota.com/
IncumbentClose
Nick Leonard, a Minneapolis attorney who ran as a “true progressive," filed to run in the primary after drawing little support from DFL delegates at the state endorsing convention. He finished with less than three percent of the vote.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: February 5, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: https://nickleonardforsenate.com/Close
Richard Painter was the chief ethics counsel in the George W. Bush administration and a lifelong Republican until the election of Donald Trump. In 2018, he officially left the GOP and filed to challenge Tina Smith as a Democrat. After running an anti-Trump campaign heavy on social media buzz, Painter finished a distant second to Smith in the primary, with 14 percent of the vote.
From: Mendota Heights
Entered the race on: April 30, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.painterminnesota.com/Close
Ali C. Ali, an immigrant from Djibouti, failed to crack five percent of support in the DFL Senate primary.
From: Shakopee
Entered the race on: April 9, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.aliforminnesota.com/Close
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: June 1, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018Close
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: May 31, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018Close
Republican
- Karin Housley
Nikolay Bey Bob Anderson
Karin Housley, serving her second term in the Minnesota state Senate, is the GOP's nominee for this U.S. Senate race after winning an August primary race. She is also a real estate agent in her suburban district and is married to NHL Hall of Fame hockey player and Buffalo Sabres coach Phil Housley.
From: St. Mary's Point
Entered the race on: December 19, 2017
Campaign website: https://www.housleyforsenate.com/Close
From: Woodbury
Left the race on: August 14, 2018Close
Bob Anderson, a pro-Trump conservative branding himself as an "outsider candidate," challenged Housley for the GOP nomination but fell short, finishing in second with 36 percent of the vote.
From: Eden Prairie
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.bobandersonforsenate.comClose
Independent
- Jerry Trooien
Jerry Trooien is running for Senate as an independent.
From: Mendota Heights
Campaign website: http://trooienforsenate.us/Close
Legal Marijuana Now
- Sarah Wellington
Sarah Wellington is a retired teacher running for Senate on the Legal Marijuana Now ticket.
From: St. Paul
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018Close
Congressional District 1
Rep. Tim Walz’s candidacy for governor gives southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District its first open-seat contest since 2006. Republicans, heartened by Trump’s 15-point margin here in 2016, see this as a major pick-up opportunity. Jim Hagedorn is the GOP nominee in CD1 for the third straight election, and is hoping that the third time is the charm as he squares off against Democrat Dan Feehan.
Republican
- Jim Hagedorn
Carla Nelson Andrew Candler Steve Williams
Jim Hagedorn, a former US Treasury official and conservative blogger, is making his fourth run for this seat, and is the endorsed candidate a second straight time. He lost to Rep. Tim Walz in 2014 and 2016.
From: Blue Earth
Entered the race on: December 7, 2016
Campaign website: http://www.jimhagedorn.org/Close
Carla Nelson, a former teacher and member of the Minnesota House, has represented a Rochester-area state Senate district since 2010. After failing to get the GOP endorsement, she was defeated in the August primary by Jim Hagedorn.
From: Rochester
Entered the race on: October 2, 2017
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.carlanelson.com/Close
Entered the race on: May 24, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018Close
DFL
- Dan Feehan
Colin Minehart Vicki Jensen Joe Sullivan Rich Wright John Austinson Regina Mustafa Johnny Akzam Bob Ries
Dan Feehan is the DFL's nominee in CD1. An Iraq War veteran and a former official at the Department of Defense under Barack Obama, Feehan is originally from Red Wing and moved to the Mankato area in 2017.
From: North Mankato
Entered the race on: July 10, 2017
Campaign website: https://danfeehan.com/Close
Colin Minehart is a former restaurant owner and current salesman of pull-tab lottery games. He ran for the Minnesota House several times in the 1980s.
From: Albert Lea
Entered the race on: June 20, 2017
Left the race on: August 14, 2018Close
Vicki Jensen served one term representing Senate District 24 before being defeated in 2016. She dropped out of the race after failing to earn the endorsement.
From: Owatonna
Entered the race on: June 6, 2017
Left the race on: April 21, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.vickijensenforcongress.com/Close
Joe Sullivan is a lawyer who has worked on rural development issues in Minnesota, particularly renewable energy. He dropped out of the race after failing to secure the endorsement.
From: Mankato
Entered the race on: August 1, 2017
Left the race on: April 21, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.joesullivanforcongress.com/Close
Rich Wright is an attorney who served in the Army Reserves as a judicial officer. He lost a Minnesota Senate race to Republican Carla Nelson in 2016, and lost a 2014 Minnesota House race. He dropped out of the race after failing to earn the endorsement.
From: Rochester
Entered the race on: August 8, 2017
Left the race on: April 21, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.richwright.org/Close
John Austinson, a school teacher and football coach in Byron, ran unsuccessfully for the Minnesota House in 2016. After a brief campaign for the CD1 DFL endorsement for 2018, he dropped out of the race in August 2017 to focus on local politics.
From: Eyota
Entered the race on: June 28, 2017
Left the race on: August 13, 2017
Campaign website: http://johnwayneaustinson.org/Close
Regina Mustafa, a graduate student, has been a community activist since arriving in the Rochester area 10 years ago. After announcing her run in the summer, Mustafa suspended her campaign in October.
From: Rochester
Entered the race on: July 31, 2017
Left the race on: October 13, 2017
Campaign website: http://regina4congress.com/Close
Johnny Akzam, a web developer, ran as a Bernie Sanders-aligned progressive for the DFL endorsement in CD1. He did not win the endorsement and did not file to run in a primary.
From: Rochester
Entered the race on: April 1, 2017
Left the race on: June 5, 2018
Campaign website: https://johnnyakzam.com/Close
Bob Ries, a U.S. Navy veteran and political newcomer, is a former professor of business at Winona State University and Southwest Minnesota State University.
From: Winona
Entered the race on: September 12, 2017
Left the race on: June 5, 2018Close
Congressional District 2
Freshman GOP Rep. Jason Lewis surprised in 2016 by pulling off a narrow victory in this south metro district. He is perhaps a top-five target for national Democrats in 2018, who believe a strong challenger could best Lewis in this swing district that Republicans have held since 2001. Democrat Angie Craig, who lost to Lewis last time, earned the DFL endorsement to take him on again in 2018.
Republican
- Jason Lewis Incumbent
Jason Lewis, a former talk radio host, is a freshman congressman making his first bid for re-election to the 2nd District seat. He won in 2016 by just 1.8 percentage points in this Trump-leaning district.
From: Woodbury
Entered the race on: November 30, 2016
Campaign website: https://www.jasonformn.com/
IncumbentClose
DFL
- Angie Craig
Jeff Erdmann
Angie Craig is a former executive at St. Jude Medical, a medical technology company near St. Paul. She lost to Jason Lewis in 2016 in a nationally watched contest, and earned the DFL's endorsement for the right to take on Lewis again.
From: Eagan
Entered the race on: July 17, 2017
Campaign website: https://www.crowdpac.com/campaigns/241325/angie-craigClose
Jeff Erdmann is a high school teacher and football coach at Rosemount High. A first-time candidate for office, Erdmann ran on a populist, progressive platform. He dropped out of the race after failing to get the DFL endorsement in CD2.
From: Rosemount
Entered the race on: May 24, 2017
Left the race on: April 14, 2018
Campaign website: https://erdmannforcongress.com/Close
Independence
Bradley Svenson
Bradley Svenson, a finance industry worker billing himself as a “radical centrist,” had been in running in CD2 under the Independence Party banner. He did not meet the June 5 filing deadline.
From: Apple Valley
Entered the race on: September 1, 2017
Left the race on: June 5, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.vote4brad.org/Close
Congressional District 3
Democrats have long wanted to knock off GOP Rep. Erik Paulsen, who has held this west metro House seat since 2009. Despite millions of Trump-related attack ads directed at him in 2016, Paulsen skated to a double-digit win. Democrats, who think the path back to a House majority runs through suburban districts like this one, hope Dean Phillips, a wealthy entrepreneur who earned the DFL nomination, can finally unseat Paulsen.
Republican
- Erik Paulsen Incumbent
Erik Paulsen, first elected to Congress in 2008, is seeking his sixth term representing the 3rd District. The former Minnesota state legislator is a member of the House Ways and Means committee and a top target for national Democrats.
From: Eden Prairie
Entered the race on: December 15, 2016
Campaign website: https://paulsenforcongress.com/
IncumbentClose
DFL
- Dean Phillips
Cole Young Jim Haugen Alicia Donahue Adam Jennings Brian Santa Maria
Dean Phillips is a scion of a wealthy Minnesota distilling dynasty, and launched the popular Talenti gelato brand and a Minneapolis coffee shop. He is a first-time candidate for office, and received the DFL's endorsement to take on Rep. Erik Paulsen.
From: Deephaven
Entered the race on: May 16, 2017
Campaign website: https://www.phillipsforcongress.org/Close
From: Eden Prairie
Entered the race on: May 30, 2018
Left the race on: August, 2018Close
Jim Haugen, a former Republican and technology consultant, is a first-time candidate for office.
From: Golden Valley
Left the race on: November, 2017
Campaign website: https://jimhaugen.orgClose
Alicia Donahue, a social worker and Minnesota Women's March organizer, exited the race for the CD3 DFL endorsement after a three-month campaign.
From: Plymouth
Entered the race on: June 17, 2017
Left the race on: September 27, 2017
Campaign website: https://www.aliciadonahue.com/Close
Adam Jennings, a former Army National Guardsman and financial manager, is a newly-elected councilmember for the city of Tonka Bay. He withdrew from the race after failing to get the DFL endorsement.
From: Tonka Bay
Entered the race on: July 6, 2017
Left the race on: April 15, 2018
Campaign website: https://jenningsforcongress.com/Close
Brian Santa Maria, a comedian and satirist, is touting himself as a millennial fresh thinker. He announced in February he would not seek the DFL endorsement, but did not file to compete in the DFL primary.
From: Eden Prairie
Entered the race on: April 3, 2017
Left the race on: June 5, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.briansantamariaforcongress.com/Close
Congressional District 4
DFL Rep. Betty McCollum has held the deep-blue 4th Congressional District, which comprises St. Paul and its northern and eastern suburbs, since 2001. She faces no significant challenge to securing a 10th term, from either the GOP or DFL sides.
DFL
- Betty McCollum Incumbent
Muad Hassan Reid Rossell
Betty McCollum has represented the safely blue 4th Congressional District since 2001. The progressive Democrat serves on the House Appropriations Committee, where she focuses on federal environment spending.
From: St. Paul
Entered the race on: November 24, 2016
Campaign website: http://www.mccollumforcongress.com/
IncumbentClose
From: St. Paul
Entered the race on: May 22, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://voteforhassan.com/Close
From: St. Paul
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018Close
Republican
- Greg Ryan
Greg Ryan, a plumber and business owner from St. Paul, is challenging Rep. McCollum a second time after losing in the 2016 election.
From: St. Paul
Campaign website: http://ryan4us.comClose
Legal Marijuana Now
- Susan Pendergast Sindt
Susan Sindt is a former teacher who now owns a “small, family tobacco vaping business.” She’s running for Congress in the 4th District on the Legal Marijuana Now ticket.
From: Maplewood
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018Close
Congressional District 5
For the first time since 2006, voters in Minnesota's 5th District will select a new representative in Congress. Incumbent DFL Rep. Keith Ellison will vacate his seat and run for attorney general after a last-minute governor bid from Lori Swanson opened up the office. DFL state Rep. Ilhan Omar won a contested, five-way August primary, and is the overwhelming favorite to win in November in this deep-blue district.
DFL
- Ilhan Omar
Patricia Torres Ray Margaret Anderson Kelliher Frank Drake Jamal Abdulahi Keith EllisonIncumbent Natalie Johnson Lee Kim Ellison Julie Sabo Bobby Joe Champion
The freshman representative of state House District 60B, Ilhan Omar is set up to be the next member of Congress in CD5. After earning nearly 50 percent of the vote in the August primary, Omar is a virtual lock to win the general election in this heavily Democratic district.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.ilhanomar.com/Close
Patricia Torres Ray, who has represented Minneapolis' Senate District 63 since 2006, was quick to jump into the CD5 race after Ellison announced his run for attorney general. She finished in third in the CD5 primary, taking 13 percent of the vote.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.patriciatorresray.com/Close
A former DFL House Speaker and endorsed candidate for governor in 2010, Margaret Anderson Kelliher sought the CD5 DFL nomination but fell short, coming in second place with 30 percent of the vote.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018Close
Frank Drake, the Republican who lost to Ellison in the 2016 election, filed to run — as a DFLer — after Ellison announced he'd be running for attorney general. He came in a distant fifth place in the August primary.
From: Edina
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018Close
Jamal Abdulahi is an immigrant from Somalia who ran for Ellison's seat, earning less than four percent of the vote in the primary.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://jamalforcongress.org/Close
Keith Ellison has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2007. A leading progressive in the House, Ellison is serving as the No. 2 official at the Democratic National Committeee after losing a bid to chair the party in February. After incumbent Attorney General Lori Swanson left that race to run for governor in June, Ellison decided not to seek re-election to Congress and instead campaign for attorney general.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: November 17, 2016
Left the race on: June 5, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.keithellison.org/
IncumbentClose
Natalie Johnson Lee served one term on the Minneapolis City Council from 2001 to 2005. She filed to compete in the DFL primary to replace Keith Ellison in Congress but immediately withdrew from the race.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: June 5, 2018Close
Kim Ellison is a member of the Minneapolis school board. She and Rep. Keith Ellison divorced in 2012.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: June 7, 2018Close
Julie Sabo is a former state senator, and the daughter of the late Martin Olav Sabo, who represented CD5 in Congress from 1979 to 2007.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: June 7, 2018Close
Bobby Joe Champion has represented state Senate District 59, which encompasses north and downtown Minneapolis, since 2012. Six days after jumping into the CD5 race, Champion announced he'd be suspending his campaign to avoid an "ugly" primary.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: June 11, 2018Close
Republican
- Jennifer Zielinski
Christopher William Chamberlin Bob Carney
Jennifer Zielinski, a Republican activist and clinical specialist for Allina Health, is the GOP's candidate in the 5th District.
From: Minneapolis
Campaign website: http://jen4us.com/Close
After initially announcing a run for governor, then U.S. Senate, Republican activist Christopher William Chamberlin filed to run in Minnesota’s 5th District. He placed in second in the primary.
From: St. Cloud
Entered the race on: January 8, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://chamberlinformn.com/Close
Bob "Again" Carney, Jr. is a perennial candidate for public office in Minnesota. After initially expressing interest in the governor’s race, he filed to run for the U.S. House in Minnesota’s 5th District as a Republican. He came in third place.
From: Minneapolis
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.votebobagain.com/Close
Congressional District 6
Incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Emmer is in strong standing in his 6th District seat. After some chatter that he could run for governor or U.S. Senate, Emmer confirmed he will be seeking a third term in the House — a likely outcome in this deep-red central Minnesota district.
Republican
- Tom Emmer Incumbent
AJ Kern Patrick Munro
Tom Emmer, a second-term Republican congressman, is officially running for re-election in 2018. Emmer is a top official at the House GOP's campaign arm, the NRCC, and says he will focus on winning his race and on helping his Republican colleagues win their races.
From: Delano
Entered the race on: December 7, 2016
Campaign website: http://emmerforcongress.com/index.cfm
IncumbentClose
AJ Kern, a conservative writer and business owner, challenged Rep. Tom Emmer in the CD6 primary, and fell short by a 60-point margin.
Entered the race on: June 4, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018Close
DFL
- Ian Todd
Ian Todd is the DFL-endorsed candidate in the CD6 race. He formerly served in the Air Force.
From: Anoka
Entered the race on: July 10, 2017
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Todd4Congress/Close
Congressional District 7
This rural Minnesota district went for Mitt Romney by 7 points in 2012 and then went for Trump by 30 points in 2016. Through all political winds, incumbent DFL Rep. Collin Peterson has stuck it out in Congress since 1991. The GOP badly wants to defeat him, and Dave Hughes, who lost to Peterson in 2016, has earned a second shot at the longtime incumbent in 2018.
DFL
- Collin Peterson Incumbent
Collin Peterson, who has served in the House since 1991, will run for re-election for the 7th District seat in 2018. The conservative Democrat, a perennial GOP target, has said he wants to stick around and work on the next Farm Bill.
From: Detroit Lakes
Entered the race on: April 27, 2017
Campaign website: http://www.petersonforcongress.com/
IncumbentClose
Republican
- David Hughes
Matt Prosch Jayesun Sherman Tim Miller
David Hughes, an Air Force veteran, is making a second run for the CD7 seat. Despite raising little money in 2016, Hughes lost to Collin Peterson by just four points in this heavily pro-Trump district.
From: Karlstad
Entered the race on: November 10, 2016
Campaign website: http://www.hughesforcongress.us/Close
Matt Prosch, the owner of a trucking company and a former Army National Guardsman, was defeated in the August primary for the CD7 seat.
From: Lake Benton
Entered the race on: June 12, 2017
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.mattproschforcongress.com/Close
Jayesun Sherman, a first-time candidate, is a pastor and substitute teacher who competed for the GOP endorsement in CD7. He did not file for the primary.
From: Windom
Entered the race on: January 5, 2018
Left the race on: June 5, 2018
Campaign website: https://www.jayesun4uscongress.com/Close
Tim Miller is a second-term Republican member of the Minnesota House. He dropped out of the CD7 race after a nine-month campaign, citing fundraising difficulties. He will instead run for his seat in the state legislature.
From: Prinsburg
Entered the race on: April 7, 2017
Left the race on: December 18, 2017
Campaign website: https://www.timformn.com/Close
Congressional District 8
The last two election cycles, the Minnesota 8th has ranked in the top 10 most expensive House races in the country, and Republicans are eager to flip this longtime DFL stronghold that went big for Trump in 2016. Rep. Rick Nolan is retiring, and his former campaign manager, Joe Radinovich, prevailed in a tough primary to win the nomination. He will face Pete Stauber, a Republican who has already benefited from visits by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. In the running as a third-party candidate is Skip Sandman, who pulled five percent of the vote in a close race in 2014.
DFL
- Joe Radinovich
Kirsten Hagen Kennedy Michelle Lee Jason Metsa Soren Christian Sorensen Leah Phifer Rick NolanIncumbent
Joe Radinovich, a 32-year-old former state legislator, left his job as Chief of Staff to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to run for the CD8 seat, and picked up the party nomination with a decisive primary win in August. The Crosby native knows this turf well: he managed Rick Nolan's successful re-election campaign in 2016.
From: Crosby
Entered the race on: February 15, 2018
Campaign website: http://joeradinovich.com/Close
Kirsten Hagen Kennedy, the mayor of the town of North Branch in Chisago County, was the first DFL candidate to jump in the race following the announcement of Nolan's retirement. She came in fourth in the primary.
From: North Branch
Entered the race on: February 11, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: https://votekirsten.com/Close
Michelle Lee, who spent 33 years as a journalist and anchor for Duluth local TV news, ran on a progressive, anti-copper and nickel mining platform in the CD8 primary. She came in second with 27 percent of the vote.
From: Duluth
Entered the race on: February 15, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.michellelee.org/Close
Jason Metsa, who has served an Iron Range Minnesta House district since 2012, ran on a progressive and pro-mining platform in the DFL primary. He came in third place, with 13 percent of the vote.
From: Virginia
Entered the race on: March 1, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.jasonmetsa.com/Close
A former candidate for the Minneosta House, DFL activist Soren Sorensen has filed to run in the party's primary in CD8. He came in a distant fifth.
From: Bemidji
Entered the race on: June 5, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.sorensenforcongress.com/Close
Leah Phifer, a college professor and former FBI counter-terrorism officer, jumped into the 8th District race in October 2017 to challenge Rep. Rick Nolan. After falling short of earning the party's endorsement in April, Phifer ended her bid.
From: Two Harbors
Entered the race on: October 8, 2017
Left the race on: April 18, 2018
Campaign website: https://phiferforcongress.com/Close
Rick Nolan, the DFL incumbent in CD8, said he would seek a fourth term in Congress after publicly flirting with a run for governor. In February of 2018, he announced he would instead retire at the end of his current term. He is now running for lieutenant governor with Attorney General Lori Swanson.
From: Crosby
Entered the race on: June 2, 2017
Left the race on: February 9, 2018
Campaign website: http://www.nolanforcongress.org/
IncumbentClose
Republican
- Pete Stauber
Harry Robb Welty
Pete Stauber, a conservative St. Louis County commissioner, will seek the GOP endorsement in the CD8 race. The Hermantown native is a former pro hockey player and policeman.
From: Hermantown
Entered the race on: July 10, 2017
Campaign website: https://petestauberforcongress.com/Close
Harry Welty challenged GOP endorsee Pete Stauber in the Republican primary, saying Stauber is too soft on Trump. He was defeated by a wide margin.
From: Duluth
Entered the race on: June 4, 2018
Left the race on: August 14, 2018
Campaign website: http://lincolndemocrat.com/Close
Independence
- Ray “Skip” Sandman
Ray “Skip” Sandman, a Vietnam veteran, announced his second run for the CD8 seat in May. He ran as a Green Party candiate in 2014, earning 4 percent of the vote.
From: Duluth
Entered the race on: May 14, 2017Close
