Minnesota Election 2018: Who’s running

No matter what happens, 2018 will be a banner year in Minnesota politics.

An open seat in the Minnesota governor’s office has already attracted more than a dozen candidates in both parties, which has in turn created a vacuum that’s left other state offices with open — and suddenly competitive — races.

And the unexpected resignation of U.S. Sen. Al Franken has put both of Minnesota's U.S. Senate seats on the ballot next fall. Those races anchor a ticket that also includes up to five competitive congressional races, all state constitutional officers and the entire Minnesota House. (Want to know who’s running for the Legislature? Check out Who’s running for the Minnesota Legislature in 2018.)

Bookmark this page — we'll be updating it throughout the year as candidates enter and leave all the races.