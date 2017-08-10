Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

Minnesota Election 2018: Who’s running

By , , and |

No matter what happens, 2018 will be a banner year in Minnesota politics.

An open seat in the Minnesota governor’s office has already attracted more than a dozen candidates in both parties, which has in turn created a vacuum that’s left other state offices with open — and suddenly competitive — races.

And the unexpected resignation of U.S. Sen. Al Franken has put both of Minnesota's U.S. Senate seats on the ballot next fall. Those races anchor a ticket that also includes up to five competitive congressional races, all state constitutional officers and the entire Minnesota House. (Want to know who’s running for the Legislature? Check out Who’s running for the Minnesota Legislature in 2018.)

Bookmark this page — we'll be updating it throughout the year as candidates enter and leave all the races.

Governor

After two terms in the governor’s office, Democrat Mark Dayton is stepping down, leaving a wide open field that has had plenty of candidates clamoring to get in. On the DFL side, St. Paul Rep. Erin Murphy won the party’s endorsement, but was defeated in the August primary by U.S. Rep. Tim Walz. Walz also overcame a late entry into the primary by Attorney General Lori Swanson On the Republican side, Hennepin County Commisioner Jeff Johnson was endorsed at the party’s Duluth convention and defeated former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in the Republican primary to appear on the November ballot against Walz.

DFL

  • Tim Walz

    • The former Mankato high school coach and history and social studies teacher has been serving as a Democrat in the 1st Congressional District since 2006 and is making his first bid for statewide office.

    From: Mankato

    Running mate: Peggy Flanagan (St. Louis Park)

    Entered the race on: March 27, 2017

    Campaign website: http://www.walzforgovernor.org/

  • Erin Murphy

    • Erin Murphy is a St. Paul DFL House representative and nurse who spent two years as the chamber’s majority leader, running campaigns for the caucus. Murphy secured the DFL’s endorsement for governor after seven rounds of balloting at the party’s convention in Rochester but lost in the August primary to Rep. Tim Walz.

    From: St. Paul

    Running mate: Erin Maye Quade (Apple Valley)

    Entered the race on: December 13, 2016

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.murphyformn.com/

  • Lori Swanson

    • After long speculation that Attorney General Lori Swanson would run for governor, she announced in January that she would seek re-election. That all changed after Swanson failed to win the DFL’s endorsement for attorney general at the party’s convention in Rochester. The following Monday, Swanson announced that she would instead compete in the DFL primary for governor, alongside running mate Rick Nolan, who is retiring from representing Minnesota’s 8th District in the U.S. House. She then lost to U.S. Rep. Tim Walz in the August primary.

    From: Eagan

    Running mate: Rick Nolan (Crosby)

    Entered the race on: June 4, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://loriswanson.com

  • Ole Savior

    • Ole Savior is a perennial candidate for office in Minnesota.

    From: Minneapolis

    Running mate: Chris Edman

    Entered the race on: January 18, 2017

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: https://sites.google.com/site/olesaviorforgovernor/

  • Tim Holden

    • Tim Holden is a business owner who ran for mayor of St. Paul in 2017. He's filed to run for governor as a DFLer, citing the need for “a governor who works for the rest of us.”

    From: Stillwater

    Running mate: James P. Mellin III

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://holden4governor.com/

  • Rebecca Otto

    • A three-term state DFL state auditor, Rebecca Otto previously served a term in the Minnesota House and served on the Forest Lake Area School Board. After failing to win the DFL endorsement at the convention in Rochester, Otto suspended her campaign.

    From: Marine on St. Croix

    Running mate: Zarina Baber (Andover)

    Entered the race on: January 9, 2017

    Left the race on: June 4, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.rebeccaotto.com/

  • Chris Coleman

    • The former prosecutor, St. Paul City Council member and current three-term mayor of St. Paul made his first official run at the governor’s office, after exploring a run in 2010. He touted his work guiding St. Paul through the recession and securing major projects like a Major League Soccer stadium. He dropped out of the race in February, one week after placing fourth in the DFL precinct caucus straw poll.

    From: St. Paul

    Entered the race on: November 17, 2016

    Left the race on: February 12, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.colemanforgovernor.com/

  • Paul Thissen

    • Paul Thissen is a lawyer, representative from Minneapolis and former Speaker of the Minnesota House. He was taking a second run at the governor’s office, talking about growing the middle class and making government more accessible, but dropped out of the race after a disappointing performance in the precinct caucus straw poll.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: June 15, 2017

    Left the race on: February 7, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.paulthissen.com/

  • Tina Liebling

    • Tina Liebling is a DFL House member from Rochester with a reputation as a policy wonk. Representing the district that’s home to the Mayo Clinic, she drilled in on health care issues, but she dropped out of the governor's race in March saying she couldn't win the DFL endorsement.

    From: Rochester

    Entered the race on: April 2, 2017

    Left the race on: March 12, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.tinaliebling.com/

  • Captain Jack Sparrow

    • Captain Jack Sparrow ran for mayor of Minneapolis in 2017 and sought the governor's office, but did not ultimately file for office.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: December 4, 2017

    Left the race on: June 5, 2018

Republican

  • Jeff Johnson

    • Former Minnesota House representative and current Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson ran for governor in 2014, losing to Gov. Mark Dayton. In 2018, he’s running again with a message focused on “…taking power away from government and giving it back to the people.” Johnson won the GOP’s endorsement for governor after three rounds of balloting at the state convention in Duluth and defeated Tim Pawlenty in the GOP primary.

    From: Plymouth

    Running mate: Donna Bergstrom (Duluth)

    Entered the race on: May 10, 2017

    Campaign website: http://www.johnsonforgovernor.org/

  • Tim Pawlenty

    • After months of will-he-or-won't-he speculation, former two-term Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty announced in April that he plans to run for a third term in the governor's office. He announced his campaign with a video, talking about the squeezed middle class and the need to make college more affordable, cut down on health care fraud, eliminate taxes on social security benefits and go after the drug companies responsible for the opioid crisis. Ultimately, Pawlenty was defeated by endorsed candidate Jeff Johnson in the August primary.

    From: Eagan

    Running mate: Michelle Fischbach (Paynesville)

    Entered the race on: April 5, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://timpawlenty.com/

  • Mathew Kruse

    • From: Mankato

    Running mate: Theresa Loeffler

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

  • Keith Downey

    • Keith Downey represented Edina in the Minnesota House before losing an expensive bid for the state Senate in 2012. He went on to be the chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota. Downey made his bid for governor touting his work as a business consultant and government reformer, but ended his campaign in April, shortly after former Gov. Tim Pawlenty entered the race.

    From: Edina

    Entered the race on: July 24, 2017

    Left the race on: April 18, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.downeyforgovernor.com/

  • Matt Dean

    • Matt Dean is a seven-term Republican House member from Dellwood who previously served two years as House majority leader. He’s currently chair of the Health and Human Services Finance Committee and ran on eliminating MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance exchange. Dean dropped out of the race in January and threw his support behind Jeff Johnson's campaign for governor.

    From: Dellwood

    Entered the race on: April 26, 2017

    Left the race on: January 25, 2017

    Campaign website: http://mattdeanforgovernor.com/

  • Dave Osmek

    • Osmek is a two-term state senator known for his conservative approach to the budget. He works as a project manager for United Health Group. He dropped out of the race in January after he said he was disappointed with the results of a December 2 Republican Party sample ballot.

    From: Mound

    Entered the race on: August 22, 2017

    Left the race on: January 8, 2018

  • Blake Huffman

    • Blake Huffman is a Ramsey County Commissioner and former vice president with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. After announcing his run for governor in April, he suspended his campaign in September 2017, citing demands of his role as a county commissioner.

    From: Shoreview

    Entered the race on: April 19, 2017

    Left the race on: September 4, 2017

    Campaign website: http://blakehuffmanforgovernor.com/

  • Bob Carney

    • A perennial candidate for office with a focus on transportation issues, Bob “Again” Carney, Jr. recently suspended a campaign for mayor of Minneapolis to join the growing field for governor in Minnesota. He left the governor’s race in order to file for the 5th Congressional District after Rep. Keith Ellison left that race.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: August 23, 2017

    Left the race on: June 5, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.votebobagain.com/

  • Jeffrey Ryan Wharton

    • From: Redwood Falls

    Entered the race on: March 20, 2017

    Left the race on: June 5, 2018

  • Phillip Parrish

    • A school teacher, Phillip Parrish sought the governor's office focusing on constitutional issues.

    From: Kenyon

    Entered the race on: February 3, 2017

    Left the race on: June 5, 2018

    Campaign website: https://parrish4mn.com/

  • Lance Johnson

    • Lance Johnson is an attorney who previously served as head of the Minnesota Department of Commerce under Gov. Harold LeVander in the 1960s.

    From: Woodbury

    Running mate: Michael Even

    Entered the race on: September 11, 2017

    Left the race on: June 5, 2018

  • Mary Giuliani Stephens

    • Mary Giuliani Stephens was the first woman to step into the Republican field for governor. She ran on her executive experience as mayor of Woodbury and changing the "culture" in the governor's office. She left the race after failing to win endorsement at the GOP convention in Duluth.

    From: Woodbury

    Running mate: Jeff Backer (Browns Valley)

    Entered the race on: November 29, 2017

    Left the race on: June 5, 2018

    Campaign website: https://maryformngov.com/

Grassroots

  • Chris Wright

    • Chris Wright is running for governor as a Grassroots Party candidate. His platform includes legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

    From: Minneapolis

    Running mate: Judith Schwartzbacker (Minneapolis)

    Entered the race on: September 26, 2017

    Campaign website: http://www.votewright.org/

Libertarian

Attorney General

In January, DFL Attorney General Lori Swanson told supporters that she planned to run for another four-year term as attorney general because her work there is at a "critical juncture." But after she failed to secure the DFL endorsement on the first ballot at the party’s convention, she dropped from the voting and challenger Matt Pelikan was endorsed by acclamation. But in a five-way DFL primary, it was U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison who secured a spot on the November ballot. He'll take on GOP-endorsed candidate Doug Wardlow.

Republican

  • Doug Wardlow

    • Doug Wardlow served one term as a Republican House member from Eagan and was endorsed at the Republican convention in Duluth in June. He has said he will for protect residents from government and its "bullies" and has been critical of DFL candidates who he thinks want to politicize the office by using it to challenge Trump Administration policies.

    From: Eagan

    Entered the race on: March 1, 2017

    Campaign website: http://dougwardlowag.com/

  • Robert Lessard

    • Robert Lessard served in the Minnesota Senate from 1977 to 2001. He filed to challenge endorsed candidate Doug Wardlow in the Republican primary but was not successful in August.

    From: St. Paul

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

  • Harry Niska

    • A longtime Republican activist and attorney in private practice, Harry Niska sought the attorney general job, arguing the state's top laywer should be more visible on issues like federal overreach. He dropped out of the race in November.

    From: Anoka

    Entered the race on: April 17, 2017

    Left the race on: November 6, 2017

    Campaign website: https://harryniska.com/

DFL

  • Keith Ellison

    • Rep. Keith Ellison has represented Minnesota's 5th Congressional District since 2007. In that time, Ellison has built himself a national profile as an outspoken progressive, and is currently the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee. But Ellison has harbored ambitions for statewide office, and Lori Swanson's last-minute governor bid gives Ellison an opening to advance progressive policy, and counter Trump, as attorney general.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

  • Matt Pelikan

    • A DFL activist and University of Minnesota Law school graduate, Matt Pelikan clerked for several Minnesota Supreme Court Justices before going into private practice and pro bono work. If elected, he'd be the first openly gay man to serve as attorney general. After a close first ballot at the state DFL convention in Rochester, incumbent Lori Swanson withdrew from the endorsement contest and Pelikan was endorsed by acclamation. Pelikan lost in the August DFL primary to Rep. Keith Ellison.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: September 18, 2017

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://mattpelikan.com/

  • Debra Hilstrom

    • Debra Hilstrom is a prosecutor in the Anoka County Attorney’s office and nine-term DFL state representative from Brooklyn Center. She dropped out of the race when Lori Swanson announced her intention to seek re-election, but filed again for office once Swanson left the race to run for governor. Hilstrom lost in the August DFL primary to Rep. Keith Ellison.

    From: Brooklyn Center

    Entered the race on: July 3, 2017

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.debrahilstrommn.com/

  • Mike Rothman

    • Mike Rothman is a longtime DFLer who most recently served as commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Commerce. He left that job in November to run for attorney general, but he suspended his campaign in February after incumbent AG Lori Swanson announced she would seek re-election. Following Swanson’s decision to run for governor instead, Rothman re-entered the AG race. Rothman lost in the August DFL primary to Rep. Keith Ellison.

    From: St. Paul

    Entered the race on: November 28, 2017

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://mikerothmanformn.com/

  • Tom Foley

    • A former Ramsey County Attorney, Tom Foley is competing in the crowded DFL attorney general primary. He has also been a deputy state commissioner of corrections and the vice-chair of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Commission under President Clinton. Foley lost in the August DFL primary to Rep. Keith Ellison.

    From: St. Paul

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.votetomfoley.com/

  • Lori Swanson Incumbent

    • Lori Swanson has been Minnesota's attorney general since 2006. In the job, she's focused on consumer protection cases. After a close first ballot at the state DFL convention in Rochester, she withdrew from the endorsement contest and her opponent, Matt Pelikan, was endorsed by acclamation. The following Monday, she announced a run for governor with Rep. Rick Nolan as running mate.

    From: Eagan

    Entered the race on: January 28, 2018

    Left the race on: June 4, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.loriswanson.com/

    Incumbent

  • John Lesch

    • St. Paul DFL Rep. John Lesch, who spent 14 years as a criminal prosecutor in the city, announced the end of his campaign for attorney general on September 15, 2017.

    From: St. Paul

    Entered the race on: April 4, 2017

    Left the race on: September 15, 2017

    Campaign website: http://www.johnlesch.com/

  • Ryan Winkler

    • Former DFL Rep. Ryan Winkler, a DFLer who represented Golden Valley for five terms in the House, stepped down in 2015 after his then-wife accepted a job in Belgium. Winkler, a lawyer, championed issues like a higher minimum wage during his time in the Legislature. Winkler dropped out of the race when Lori Swanson said she intended to seek re-election.

    From: Golden Valley

    Entered the race on: November 16, 2016

    Left the race on: January 29, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.ryanwinkler.com/

  • Sam Clark

    • Former St. Paul City Attorney Sam Clark is a Harvard and Yale Law School graduate who also worked as one of DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar's top advisers. In his run for attorney general, he lined up supporters like Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and former U.S. Attorney Andy Luger, but he dropped out shortly after Swanson announced plans to run for re-election.

    From: St. Paul

    Entered the race on: December 14, 2017

    Left the race on: January 31, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.samclark.org/

  • Mike Hatch

    • Former Minnesota attorney general Mike Hatch filed to run in the DFL primary for his old office after the DFL endorsed Matt Pelikan for the office. Hatch served two terms as attorney general from 1998 to 2006, when he left to challenge Tim Pawlenty for governor (he was unsuccessful). Hatch dropped out of the race one day after filing.

    From: Wayzata

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: June 6, 2018

Grassroots

  • Noah Johnson

    • Noah Johnson, a Twin Cities attorney, is running for attorney general on the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis ticket. He announced in mid October that he had endorsed Keith Ellison after the DFL nominee gave his support to legal recreational marijuana.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

Secretary of State

DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon was first elected in 2014 and is facing his first battle for re-election. Former state senator and Red Wing mayor John Howe was endorsed by Republicans to take on Simon.

DFL

  • Steve Simon Incumbent

    • DFLer Steve Simon has been Minnesota's Secretary of State for one term. He's running for re-election, touting his work to increase voter turnout, secure the elections system and expand early voting options. He previously served in the Minnesota House.

    From: Hopkins

    Entered the race on: January 23, 2018

    Campaign website: http://stevesimonmn.com/

    Incumbent

Republican

  • John Howe

    • Republican former state Senator and Red Wing Mayor John Howe announced in April that he would seek to take on incumbent Secretary of State Steve Simon. In his announcement, he touted his past business experience and the need to keep the office transparent and efficient. He was endorsed by Republicans at their convention in Duluth in June.

    From: Red Wing

    Entered the race on: April 25, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.soshowe.com/

Independence

  • William Denney

    • William Denney is running for secretary of state on the Independence Party ticket, emphasizing more open ballot access.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: May 21, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.denney2018.com/

State Auditor

Current DFL State Auditor Rebecca Otto launched a bid for governor in 2018, leaving a vacancy in the statewide office she’s held since 2006. The auditor, whose office audits local government financial records, is probably Minnesota's least-known statewide post. Julie Blaha, the DFL nominee, is a former math teacher who was secretary treasurer of the state AFL-CIO before starting her campaign. GOP nominee Pam Myhra is a former member of the state House.

DFL

  • Julie Blaha

    • Julie Blaha is a former middle school math teacher with a long history of working in DFL politics. She previously served as president of Anoka-Hennepin's Education Minnesota chapter and is currently secretary and treasurer of the AFL-CIO. Blaha won the DFL’s endorsement for auditor at the party’s convention in Rochester.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: December 9, 2017

    Campaign website: http://blahaforauditor.org/

  • Jon Tollefson

    • A lobbyist with the Minnesota Nurses Association, Jon Tollefson briefly threw his name in the ring to run for Congress against Erik Paulsen in the 3rd Congressional District. But he announced in June that he’s seeking the open auditor seat instead. He said he wants to protect the independent oversight role of the office. After filing to run in a primary against DFL endorsee Julie Blaha, Tollefson withdrew his candidacy.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: June 22, 2017

    Left the race on: June 7, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/JonTollefsonMN/

  • Jack Dickinson

    • Jack Dickinson is a small business owner getting his master's degree in public affairs at the University of Minnesota. He dropped out of the race on precinct caucus night and threw his support behind Jon Tollefson's campaign.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: October 2, 2017

    Left the race on: February 6, 2018

    Campaign website: https://jackdickinson.org/

Republican

  • Pam Myhra

    • Pam Myhra is a former state House member and the first Republican to jump in the the open race for state auditor. She is a certified public accountant and former audit manager for KPMG and is currently president of the Minnesota Federation of Republican Women.

    From: Burnsville

    Entered the race on: January 8, 2017

Legal Marijuana Now

  • Michael Ford

    • Michael Ford is the current chairman of the Legal Marijuana Now party and is running for state auditor on the party’s ticket.

    From: St. Paul

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Campaign website: http://legalcannabisnow.org/

Libertarian

Senate — Class 1

It’s the job no one wants: running against Sen. Amy Klobuchar. The widely popular Democratic incumbent is poised to secure a third term in the U.S. Senate without much incident, as the GOP nominee, state Rep. Jim Newberger, has struggled to run a viable campaign. Minnesota Democrats are hoping Klobuchar will have long coattails in 2018, boosting other candidates on the ballot.

DFL

  • Amy Klobuchar Incumbent

    • First elected in 2006, the former Hennepin County prosecutor is seeking her third term in the U.S. Senate. Klobuchar serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, is a member of Democratic Senate leadership, and is mentioned as a potential presidential candidate in 2020.

    From: Plymouth

    Entered the race on: December 25, 2016

    Campaign website: https://www.amyklobuchar.com/

    Incumbent

  • Stephen Emery

    • St. Cloud attorney Stephen Emery challenged Klobuchar as a "conservative Democrat," earning barely one percent of the vote.

    From: St. Cloud

    Entered the race on: May 25, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: https://emeryforsenate.org/

  • Steve Carlson

    • From: St. Paul

    Entered the race on: May 22, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://stevecarlsonforussenate2018.com/

  • David Robert Groves

    • From: Bloomington

    Entered the race on: June 4, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

  • Leonard Richards

    • Leonard J. Richards, a 72-year old currently serving a life sentence for murder, got less than one percent in the Senate primary.

    From: Stillwater

    Entered the race on: May 22, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

Republican

  • Jim Newberger

    • Jim Newberger, a third-term Minnesota House member, is the GOP's candidate to take on Klobuchar in November. A staunch conservative, Newberger is pledging to restore “balance” to the Minnesota congressional delegation.

    From: Becker

    Entered the race on: August 7, 2017

  • Merill Anderson

    • Merill Anderson, a pro-Trump conservative, ran in the GOP primary for this Senate seat, coming in a distant second.

    Entered the race on: June 4, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

  • Rae Hart Anderson

    • Entered the race on: June 4, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

  • Robert Barnheiser

    • Robert Barnheiser, a former minister and volunteer, is a first-time candidate who sought the GOP endorsement on a very conservative platform. After not winning the endorsement, he did not file to run in the primary.

    From: Minnetonka

    Entered the race on: November 30, 2017

    Left the race on: June 5, 2018

    Campaign website: http://barnheiserforsenate.com/

Green

  • Paula Overby

    • Paula Overby, a data analyst, is making her third run for Congress. In 2014 and 2016, she sought the 2nd Congressional District seat as an Independence Party candidate, and earned 8% of the vote in 2016.

    From: Eagan

    Entered the race on: November 15, 2017

    Campaign website: http://www.paulaoverby.com/

Legal Marijuana Now

  • Dennis Schuller

    • Dennis Schuller is running for the Senate on the Legal Marijuana Now ticket. He sought to represent Minnesota’s 5th District in Congress in 2016.

    From: Richfield

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.dennisschuller.com/

Senate — Class 2

Politics is full of surprises, and the biggest surprise of the 2018 election year is the unexpected vacancy in Al Franken's seat. The second-term senator resigned in January in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal, putting his seat on the ballot in the November election, two years ahead of schedule. Sen. Tina Smith, appointed to Franken’s seat, will carry the DFL banner into the special election, and faces GOP state Sen. Karin Housley.

DFL

  • Tina Smith Incumbent

    • Tina Smith was serving her first term as lieutenant governor of Minnesota when Sen. Al Franken resigned, and Gov. Mark Dayton appointed Smith to the seat. Smith has spent years as a behind the scenes political operator in DFL circles, including as Gov. Mark Dayton and Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak's chief of staff. She's off to a good start in her first months as a legislator: she overwhelmingly won the party's endorsement in June and its nomination in the August primary for this race.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: December 13, 2017

    Campaign website: https://tinaforminnesota.com/

    Incumbent

  • Nick Leonard

    • Nick Leonard, a Minneapolis attorney who ran as a “true progressive," filed to run in the primary after drawing little support from DFL delegates at the state endorsing convention. He finished with less than three percent of the vote.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: February 5, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: https://nickleonardforsenate.com/

  • Richard Painter

    • Richard Painter was the chief ethics counsel in the George W. Bush administration and a lifelong Republican until the election of Donald Trump. In 2018, he officially left the GOP and filed to challenge Tina Smith as a Democrat. After running an anti-Trump campaign heavy on social media buzz, Painter finished a distant second to Smith in the primary, with 14 percent of the vote.

    From: Mendota Heights

    Entered the race on: April 30, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.painterminnesota.com/

  • Ali Chehem Ali

    • Ali C. Ali, an immigrant from Djibouti, failed to crack five percent of support in the DFL Senate primary.

    From: Shakopee

    Entered the race on: April 9, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.aliforminnesota.com/

  • Gregg Iverson

    • From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: June 1, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

  • Christopher L Seymore

    • From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: May 31, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

Republican

  • Karin Housley

    • Karin Housley, serving her second term in the Minnesota state Senate, is the GOP's nominee for this U.S. Senate race after winning an August primary race. She is also a real estate agent in her suburban district and is married to NHL Hall of Fame hockey player and Buffalo Sabres coach Phil Housley.

    From: St. Mary's Point

    Entered the race on: December 19, 2017

    Campaign website: https://www.housleyforsenate.com/

  • Nikolay Bey

    • From: Woodbury

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

  • Bob Anderson

    • Bob Anderson, a pro-Trump conservative branding himself as an "outsider candidate," challenged Housley for the GOP nomination but fell short, finishing in second with 36 percent of the vote.

    From: Eden Prairie

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.bobandersonforsenate.com

Independent

Legal Marijuana Now

  • Sarah Wellington

    • Sarah Wellington is a retired teacher running for Senate on the Legal Marijuana Now ticket.

    From: St. Paul

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

Congressional District 1

Rep. Tim Walz’s candidacy for governor gives southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District its first open-seat contest since 2006. Republicans, heartened by Trump’s 15-point margin here in 2016, see this as a major pick-up opportunity. Jim Hagedorn is the GOP nominee in CD1 for the third straight election, and is hoping that the third time is the charm as he squares off against Democrat Dan Feehan.

Republican

  • Jim Hagedorn

    • Jim Hagedorn, a former US Treasury official and conservative blogger, is making his fourth run for this seat, and is the endorsed candidate a second straight time. He lost to Rep. Tim Walz in 2014 and 2016.

    From: Blue Earth

    Entered the race on: December 7, 2016

    Campaign website: http://www.jimhagedorn.org/

  • Carla Nelson

    • Carla Nelson, a former teacher and member of the Minnesota House, has represented a Rochester-area state Senate district since 2010. After failing to get the GOP endorsement, she was defeated in the August primary by Jim Hagedorn.

    From: Rochester

    Entered the race on: October 2, 2017

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.carlanelson.com/

  • Andrew Candler

    • Entered the race on: May 24, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

  • Steve Williams

    • Entered the race on: June 4, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

DFL

  • Dan Feehan

    • Dan Feehan is the DFL's nominee in CD1. An Iraq War veteran and a former official at the Department of Defense under Barack Obama, Feehan is originally from Red Wing and moved to the Mankato area in 2017.

    From: North Mankato

    Entered the race on: July 10, 2017

    Campaign website: https://danfeehan.com/

  • Colin Minehart

    • Colin Minehart is a former restaurant owner and current salesman of pull-tab lottery games. He ran for the Minnesota House several times in the 1980s.

    From: Albert Lea

    Entered the race on: June 20, 2017

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

  • Vicki Jensen

    • Vicki Jensen served one term representing Senate District 24 before being defeated in 2016. She dropped out of the race after failing to earn the endorsement.

    From: Owatonna

    Entered the race on: June 6, 2017

    Left the race on: April 21, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.vickijensenforcongress.com/

  • Joe Sullivan

    • Joe Sullivan is a lawyer who has worked on rural development issues in Minnesota, particularly renewable energy. He dropped out of the race after failing to secure the endorsement.

    From: Mankato

    Entered the race on: August 1, 2017

    Left the race on: April 21, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.joesullivanforcongress.com/

  • Rich Wright

    • Rich Wright is an attorney who served in the Army Reserves as a judicial officer. He lost a Minnesota Senate race to Republican Carla Nelson in 2016, and lost a 2014 Minnesota House race. He dropped out of the race after failing to earn the endorsement.

    From: Rochester

    Entered the race on: August 8, 2017

    Left the race on: April 21, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.richwright.org/

  • John Austinson

    • John Austinson, a school teacher and football coach in Byron, ran unsuccessfully for the Minnesota House in 2016. After a brief campaign for the CD1 DFL endorsement for 2018, he dropped out of the race in August 2017 to focus on local politics.

    From: Eyota

    Entered the race on: June 28, 2017

    Left the race on: August 13, 2017

    Campaign website: http://johnwayneaustinson.org/

  • Regina Mustafa

    • Regina Mustafa, a graduate student, has been a community activist since arriving in the Rochester area 10 years ago. After announcing her run in the summer, Mustafa suspended her campaign in October.

    From: Rochester

    Entered the race on: July 31, 2017

    Left the race on: October 13, 2017

    Campaign website: http://regina4congress.com/

  • Johnny Akzam

    • Johnny Akzam, a web developer, ran as a Bernie Sanders-aligned progressive for the DFL endorsement in CD1. He did not win the endorsement and did not file to run in a primary.

    From: Rochester

    Entered the race on: April 1, 2017

    Left the race on: June 5, 2018

    Campaign website: https://johnnyakzam.com/

  • Bob Ries

    • Bob Ries, a U.S. Navy veteran and political newcomer, is a former professor of business at Winona State University and Southwest Minnesota State University.

    From: Winona

    Entered the race on: September 12, 2017

    Left the race on: June 5, 2018

Congressional District 2

Freshman GOP Rep. Jason Lewis surprised in 2016 by pulling off a narrow victory in this south metro district. He is perhaps a top-five target for national Democrats in 2018, who believe a strong challenger could best Lewis in this swing district that Republicans have held since 2001. Democrat Angie Craig, who lost to Lewis last time, earned the DFL endorsement to take him on again in 2018.

Republican

  • Jason Lewis Incumbent

    • Jason Lewis, a former talk radio host, is a freshman congressman making his first bid for re-election to the 2nd District seat. He won in 2016 by just 1.8 percentage points in this Trump-leaning district.

    From: Woodbury

    Entered the race on: November 30, 2016

    Campaign website: https://www.jasonformn.com/

    Incumbent

DFL

  • Angie Craig

    • Angie Craig is a former executive at St. Jude Medical, a medical technology company near St. Paul. She lost to Jason Lewis in 2016 in a nationally watched contest, and earned the DFL's endorsement for the right to take on Lewis again.

    From: Eagan

    Entered the race on: July 17, 2017

    Campaign website: https://www.crowdpac.com/campaigns/241325/angie-craig

  • Jeff Erdmann

    • Jeff Erdmann is a high school teacher and football coach at Rosemount High. A first-time candidate for office, Erdmann ran on a populist, progressive platform. He dropped out of the race after failing to get the DFL endorsement in CD2.

    From: Rosemount

    Entered the race on: May 24, 2017

    Left the race on: April 14, 2018

    Campaign website: https://erdmannforcongress.com/

Independence

  • Bradley Svenson

    • Bradley Svenson, a finance industry worker billing himself as a “radical centrist,” had been in running in CD2 under the Independence Party banner. He did not meet the June 5 filing deadline.

    From: Apple Valley

    Entered the race on: September 1, 2017

    Left the race on: June 5, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.vote4brad.org/

Congressional District 3

Democrats have long wanted to knock off GOP Rep. Erik Paulsen, who has held this west metro House seat since 2009. Despite millions of Trump-related attack ads directed at him in 2016, Paulsen skated to a double-digit win. Democrats, who think the path back to a House majority runs through suburban districts like this one, hope Dean Phillips, a wealthy entrepreneur who earned the DFL nomination, can finally unseat Paulsen.

Republican

  • Erik Paulsen Incumbent

    • Erik Paulsen, first elected to Congress in 2008, is seeking his sixth term representing the 3rd District. The former Minnesota state legislator is a member of the House Ways and Means committee and a top target for national Democrats.

    From: Eden Prairie

    Entered the race on: December 15, 2016

    Campaign website: https://paulsenforcongress.com/

    Incumbent

DFL

  • Dean Phillips

    • Dean Phillips is a scion of a wealthy Minnesota distilling dynasty, and launched the popular Talenti gelato brand and a Minneapolis coffee shop. He is a first-time candidate for office, and received the DFL's endorsement to take on Rep. Erik Paulsen.

    From: Deephaven

    Entered the race on: May 16, 2017

    Campaign website: https://www.phillipsforcongress.org/

  • Cole Young

    • From: Eden Prairie

    Entered the race on: May 30, 2018

    Left the race on: August, 2018

  • Jim Haugen

    • Jim Haugen, a former Republican and technology consultant, is a first-time candidate for office.

    From: Golden Valley

    Left the race on: November, 2017

    Campaign website: https://jimhaugen.org

  • Alicia Donahue

    • Alicia Donahue, a social worker and Minnesota Women's March organizer, exited the race for the CD3 DFL endorsement after a three-month campaign.

    From: Plymouth

    Entered the race on: June 17, 2017

    Left the race on: September 27, 2017

    Campaign website: https://www.aliciadonahue.com/

  • Adam Jennings

    • Adam Jennings, a former Army National Guardsman and financial manager, is a newly-elected councilmember for the city of Tonka Bay. He withdrew from the race after failing to get the DFL endorsement.

    From: Tonka Bay

    Entered the race on: July 6, 2017

    Left the race on: April 15, 2018

    Campaign website: https://jenningsforcongress.com/

  • Brian Santa Maria

    • Brian Santa Maria, a comedian and satirist, is touting himself as a millennial fresh thinker. He announced in February he would not seek the DFL endorsement, but did not file to compete in the DFL primary.

    From: Eden Prairie

    Entered the race on: April 3, 2017

    Left the race on: June 5, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.briansantamariaforcongress.com/

Congressional District 4

DFL Rep. Betty McCollum has held the deep-blue 4th Congressional District, which comprises St. Paul and its northern and eastern suburbs, since 2001. She faces no significant challenge to securing a 10th term, from either the GOP or DFL sides.

DFL

  • Betty McCollum Incumbent

    • Betty McCollum has represented the safely blue 4th Congressional District since 2001. The progressive Democrat serves on the House Appropriations Committee, where she focuses on federal environment spending.

    From: St. Paul

    Entered the race on: November 24, 2016

    Campaign website: http://www.mccollumforcongress.com/

    Incumbent

  • Muad Hassan

    • From: St. Paul

    Entered the race on: May 22, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://voteforhassan.com/

  • Reid Rossell

    • From: St. Paul

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

Republican

  • Greg Ryan

    • Greg Ryan, a plumber and business owner from St. Paul, is challenging Rep. McCollum a second time after losing in the 2016 election.

    From: St. Paul

    Campaign website: http://ryan4us.com

Legal Marijuana Now

  • Susan Pendergast Sindt

    • Susan Sindt is a former teacher who now owns a “small, family tobacco vaping business.” She’s running for Congress in the 4th District on the Legal Marijuana Now ticket.

    From: Maplewood

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

Congressional District 5

For the first time since 2006, voters in Minnesota's 5th District will select a new representative in Congress. Incumbent DFL Rep. Keith Ellison will vacate his seat and run for attorney general after a last-minute governor bid from Lori Swanson opened up the office. DFL state Rep. Ilhan Omar won a contested, five-way August primary, and is the overwhelming favorite to win in November in this deep-blue district.

DFL

  • Ilhan Omar

    • The freshman representative of state House District 60B, Ilhan Omar is set up to be the next member of Congress in CD5. After earning nearly 50 percent of the vote in the August primary, Omar is a virtual lock to win the general election in this heavily Democratic district.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.ilhanomar.com/

  • Patricia Torres Ray

    • Patricia Torres Ray, who has represented Minneapolis' Senate District 63 since 2006, was quick to jump into the CD5 race after Ellison announced his run for attorney general. She finished in third in the CD5 primary, taking 13 percent of the vote.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.patriciatorresray.com/

  • Margaret Anderson Kelliher

    • A former DFL House Speaker and endorsed candidate for governor in 2010, Margaret Anderson Kelliher sought the CD5 DFL nomination but fell short, coming in second place with 30 percent of the vote.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

  • Frank Drake

    • Frank Drake, the Republican who lost to Ellison in the 2016 election, filed to run — as a DFLer — after Ellison announced he'd be running for attorney general. He came in a distant fifth place in the August primary.

    From: Edina

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

  • Jamal Abdulahi

    • Jamal Abdulahi is an immigrant from Somalia who ran for Ellison's seat, earning less than four percent of the vote in the primary.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://jamalforcongress.org/

  • Keith Ellison Incumbent

    • Keith Ellison has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2007. A leading progressive in the House, Ellison is serving as the No. 2 official at the Democratic National Committeee after losing a bid to chair the party in February. After incumbent Attorney General Lori Swanson left that race to run for governor in June, Ellison decided not to seek re-election to Congress and instead campaign for attorney general.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: November 17, 2016

    Left the race on: June 5, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.keithellison.org/

    Incumbent

  • Natalie Johnson Lee

    • Natalie Johnson Lee served one term on the Minneapolis City Council from 2001 to 2005. She filed to compete in the DFL primary to replace Keith Ellison in Congress but immediately withdrew from the race.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: June 5, 2018

  • Kim Ellison

    • Kim Ellison is a member of the Minneapolis school board. She and Rep. Keith Ellison divorced in 2012.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: June 7, 2018

  • Julie Sabo

    • Julie Sabo is a former state senator, and the daughter of the late Martin Olav Sabo, who represented CD5 in Congress from 1979 to 2007.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: June 7, 2018

  • Bobby Joe Champion

    • Bobby Joe Champion has represented state Senate District 59, which encompasses north and downtown Minneapolis, since 2012. Six days after jumping into the CD5 race, Champion announced he'd be suspending his campaign to avoid an "ugly" primary.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: June 11, 2018

Republican

  • Jennifer Zielinski

    • Jennifer Zielinski, a Republican activist and clinical specialist for Allina Health, is the GOP's candidate in the 5th District.

    From: Minneapolis

    Campaign website: http://jen4us.com/

  • Christopher William Chamberlin

    • After initially announcing a run for governor, then U.S. Senate, Republican activist Christopher William Chamberlin filed to run in Minnesota’s 5th District. He placed in second in the primary.

    From: St. Cloud

    Entered the race on: January 8, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://chamberlinformn.com/

  • Bob Carney

    • Bob "Again" Carney, Jr. is a perennial candidate for public office in Minnesota. After initially expressing interest in the governor’s race, he filed to run for the U.S. House in Minnesota’s 5th District as a Republican. He came in third place.

    From: Minneapolis

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.votebobagain.com/

Congressional District 6

Incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Emmer is in strong standing in his 6th District seat. After some chatter that he could run for governor or U.S. Senate, Emmer confirmed he will be seeking a third term in the House — a likely outcome in this deep-red central Minnesota district.

Republican

  • Tom Emmer Incumbent

    • Tom Emmer, a second-term Republican congressman, is officially running for re-election in 2018. Emmer is a top official at the House GOP's campaign arm, the NRCC, and says he will focus on winning his race and on helping his Republican colleagues win their races.

    From: Delano

    Entered the race on: December 7, 2016

    Campaign website: http://emmerforcongress.com/index.cfm

    Incumbent

  • AJ Kern

    • AJ Kern, a conservative writer and business owner, challenged Rep. Tom Emmer in the CD6 primary, and fell short by a 60-point margin.

    Entered the race on: June 4, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

  • Patrick Munro

    • Entered the race on: June 4, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

DFL

Congressional District 7

This rural Minnesota district went for Mitt Romney by 7 points in 2012 and then went for Trump by 30 points in 2016. Through all political winds, incumbent DFL Rep. Collin Peterson has stuck it out in Congress since 1991. The GOP badly wants to defeat him, and Dave Hughes, who lost to Peterson in 2016, has earned a second shot at the longtime incumbent in 2018.

DFL

  • Collin Peterson Incumbent

    • Collin Peterson, who has served in the House since 1991, will run for re-election for the 7th District seat in 2018. The conservative Democrat, a perennial GOP target, has said he wants to stick around and work on the next Farm Bill.

    From: Detroit Lakes

    Entered the race on: April 27, 2017

    Campaign website: http://www.petersonforcongress.com/

    Incumbent

Republican

  • David Hughes

    • David Hughes, an Air Force veteran, is making a second run for the CD7 seat. Despite raising little money in 2016, Hughes lost to Collin Peterson by just four points in this heavily pro-Trump district.

    From: Karlstad

    Entered the race on: November 10, 2016

    Campaign website: http://www.hughesforcongress.us/

  • Matt Prosch

    • Matt Prosch, the owner of a trucking company and a former Army National Guardsman, was defeated in the August primary for the CD7 seat.

    From: Lake Benton

    Entered the race on: June 12, 2017

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.mattproschforcongress.com/

  • Jayesun Sherman

    • Jayesun Sherman, a first-time candidate, is a pastor and substitute teacher who competed for the GOP endorsement in CD7. He did not file for the primary.

    From: Windom

    Entered the race on: January 5, 2018

    Left the race on: June 5, 2018

    Campaign website: https://www.jayesun4uscongress.com/

  • Tim Miller

    • Tim Miller is a second-term Republican member of the Minnesota House. He dropped out of the CD7 race after a nine-month campaign, citing fundraising difficulties. He will instead run for his seat in the state legislature.

    From: Prinsburg

    Entered the race on: April 7, 2017

    Left the race on: December 18, 2017

    Campaign website: https://www.timformn.com/

Congressional District 8

The last two election cycles, the Minnesota 8th has ranked in the top 10 most expensive House races in the country, and Republicans are eager to flip this longtime DFL stronghold that went big for Trump in 2016. Rep. Rick Nolan is retiring, and his former campaign manager, Joe Radinovich, prevailed in a tough primary to win the nomination. He will face Pete Stauber, a Republican who has already benefited from visits by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. In the running as a third-party candidate is Skip Sandman, who pulled five percent of the vote in a close race in 2014.

DFL

  • Joe Radinovich

    • Joe Radinovich, a 32-year-old former state legislator, left his job as Chief of Staff to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to run for the CD8 seat, and picked up the party nomination with a decisive primary win in August. The Crosby native knows this turf well: he managed Rick Nolan's successful re-election campaign in 2016.

    From: Crosby

    Entered the race on: February 15, 2018

    Campaign website: http://joeradinovich.com/

  • Kirsten Hagen Kennedy

    • Kirsten Hagen Kennedy, the mayor of the town of North Branch in Chisago County, was the first DFL candidate to jump in the race following the announcement of Nolan's retirement. She came in fourth in the primary.

    From: North Branch

    Entered the race on: February 11, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: https://votekirsten.com/

  • Michelle Lee

    • Michelle Lee, who spent 33 years as a journalist and anchor for Duluth local TV news, ran on a progressive, anti-copper and nickel mining platform in the CD8 primary. She came in second with 27 percent of the vote.

    From: Duluth

    Entered the race on: February 15, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.michellelee.org/

  • Jason Metsa

    • Jason Metsa, who has served an Iron Range Minnesta House district since 2012, ran on a progressive and pro-mining platform in the DFL primary. He came in third place, with 13 percent of the vote.

    From: Virginia

    Entered the race on: March 1, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.jasonmetsa.com/

  • Soren Christian Sorensen

    • A former candidate for the Minneosta House, DFL activist Soren Sorensen has filed to run in the party's primary in CD8. He came in a distant fifth.

    From: Bemidji

    Entered the race on: June 5, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.sorensenforcongress.com/

  • Leah Phifer

    • Leah Phifer, a college professor and former FBI counter-terrorism officer, jumped into the 8th District race in October 2017 to challenge Rep. Rick Nolan. After falling short of earning the party's endorsement in April, Phifer ended her bid.

    From: Two Harbors

    Entered the race on: October 8, 2017

    Left the race on: April 18, 2018

    Campaign website: https://phiferforcongress.com/

  • Rick Nolan Incumbent

    • Rick Nolan, the DFL incumbent in CD8, said he would seek a fourth term in Congress after publicly flirting with a run for governor. In February of 2018, he announced he would instead retire at the end of his current term. He is now running for lieutenant governor with Attorney General Lori Swanson.

    From: Crosby

    Entered the race on: June 2, 2017

    Left the race on: February 9, 2018

    Campaign website: http://www.nolanforcongress.org/

    Incumbent

Republican

  • Pete Stauber

    • Pete Stauber, a conservative St. Louis County commissioner, will seek the GOP endorsement in the CD8 race. The Hermantown native is a former pro hockey player and policeman.

    From: Hermantown

    Entered the race on: July 10, 2017

    Campaign website: https://petestauberforcongress.com/

  • Harry Robb Welty

    • Harry Welty challenged GOP endorsee Pete Stauber in the Republican primary, saying Stauber is too soft on Trump. He was defeated by a wide margin.

    From: Duluth

    Entered the race on: June 4, 2018

    Left the race on: August 14, 2018

    Campaign website: http://lincolndemocrat.com/

Independence

  • Ray “Skip” Sandman

    • Ray “Skip” Sandman, a Vietnam veteran, announced his second run for the CD8 seat in May. He ran as a Green Party candiate in 2014, earning 4 percent of the vote.

    From: Duluth

    Entered the race on: May 14, 2017

