Republicans in the Minnesota House of Representatives indicated they have no interest in shifting the state to an all vote-by-mail system as a way of assuring that the 2020 primary and general election won’t be disrupted by COVID-19.
That opposition — expressed during a meeting of the House Elections Subcommittee Wednesday — suggests that the party will block any substantial changes. While some said they favored promoting more use of existing absentee and early voting options, their fear of voter fraud has made GOP lawmakers a “no” on vote-by-mail.
That position matches national GOP stance against expanding vote-by-mail, opposition that includes President Trump, despite the fact that three of the five states that already have vote-by-mail — Washington, Oregon, California, Utah and Colorado — have Republicans as their chief election officer, and that Washington’s Kym Wyman a national leader in the vote-by-mail movement.
The $2.2 trillion federal COVID-19 stimulus bill included $400 million for the states to respond to challenges to elections caused by the virus, though language pushed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar and others to direct that money to vote by mail was not included in the package.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has backed a bill that would permit the shift to all vote-by-mail during periods of peacetime emergency due to infectious disease outbreaks. That would mean that every voter in Minnesota, not just the 130,000 who currently get a mail ballot every election because they live in small towns and townships with fewer than 400 voters, would receive a ballot in the mail.
While there would still be some voting centers open on election day for same-day registration or for voters who need assistance voting, there would be far fewer physical polling locations than the 3,000 that the state currently uses. About 3 million Minnesotans voted in person, either via early voting or on election day, in recent elections.
Simon, along with local elections officials from across the state, told committee members Wednesday they do not think they will be able to staff the state’s current voting system if COVID-19 is still restricting public gatherings. The suggestion shared by some Republicans on the committee — that the state double the number of polling places to make each less crowded — would only exacerbate the staffing shortages they anticipate, the election officials said. Counties also lack the voting equipment that would be needed for new polling places.
“Until we are told otherwise, we need to treat elections in Minnesota as a public health issue,” Simon told the committee, which met by teleconference. “Because if we guess right now and guess that the crisis will go past us and that it will be over by August or there won’t be a wave two in November and if we guess wrong, we’re in for a real disaster of an election season.”
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is suggesting that states move toward mail voting to reduce contact among voters, poll workers and the sharing of pens and other equipment. Simon said that the average polling place in Minnesota sees 1,000 voters over 13 hours, so even doubling the number of polling places only reduces that average to 500 people. He also said that poll workers, who tend to be older, would be especially vulnerable to coronavirus.
“We can spend some of this (federal ) money on hand sanitizers and wiping down tables and all the rest and that might, on the margins, help people feel a little more comfortable,” he said. “But I don’t think we’re kidding anyone that if we spend a bunch of money on hand sanitizers and disposable pens that people are going to be comfortable en masse to the tune of millions going to polling places.”
In his remarks, Simon also referenced the Tuesday one-day session of the Legislature, during which dozens of lawmakers voted remotely to avoid unnecessary contact with each other. “That was the right call,” he said. “But you can understand how it might be reasonable for a Minnesotan to ask if legislators have given themselves the privilege of not co-mingling with a few dozen colleagues, doesn’t it stand to reason to have a discussion for them to do the same.”
Deborah Erickson, the administrative services director for Crow Wing County and the chair of the elections committee of the Minnesota Association of County Officials, supported the bill. She said it is unlikely counties can double their polling places, double their equipment and double their staffing to achieve less crowding at the polls. “A significant number of our judges are in at-risk populations and we already have difficulty finding enough election judges,” Erickson said.
Republicans, both on and off the committee, were having none of it.
“I am diametrically opposed to the language that we’ve got before us,” said Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, who is the ranking Republican on the elections subcommittee. “I don’t think you’re gonna find a lot of support coming out of the GOP for this.”
Nash said the response that could get bipartisan support would be expanding the use by voters of no-excuse absentee voting and in-person early voting. He also suggested increasing the number of polling places and perhaps installing plexiglass shields for poll workers similar to those being used in some grocery stores.
“By all accounts, this is slowing right now and things are trending in the right direction,” said Rep. Anne Neu, R-North Branch, of the COVID-19 crisis. Yet the bill would set May 1 as the date when a switch to vote-by-mail would be triggered.
Susan Shogren Smith, an elections attorney who identified herself as a Republican, said she thinks that “by November this crisis will hopefully not be a crisis anymore. Many people in Minnesota will already have been exposed and probably have immunity,”she said. “We have almost seven months to get to that point.”
She also said Simon’s proposal only exacerbates distrust of the secretary of state by many Republicans, a claim that Nash agreed with.
Two reactions from outside the committee illustrated how unlikely any change will win GOP support. Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, the Big Lake Republican who chairs the Senate committee that oversees election law, said less sweeping changes could be done.
“Thankfully, Minnesota already has one of the most robust no-excuse absentee ballot request processes in the country,” said Kiffmeyer, a former secretary of state, suggesting that the state move up its application process for those ballots. She also agreed that setting up polling places in places where elderly people and other vulnerable populations live would be wise.
“I believe Minnesota can safely do both large-scale absentee voting and election day voting at polling locations with current law and some bi-partisan adjustments where needed,” Kiffmeyer said.
State GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan was more harsh in her assessment of the vote-by-mail proposal. “As our nation grapples with a new normal filled with stress, anxiety and illness, Secretary of State Steven Simon’s push to change our voting system just adds to the chaos,” Carnahan said. “Attempting to change a law now for elections that are months away is extremely premature and a disappointing power grab by the Democrats at a time of extreme unease.”
Comments (18)
Voter suppression is a Republican policy. As our president clearly admitted on Fox News last week. They cannot win without it.
Agree. Disappointing that making voting easy…the pillar of democracy…that repubs oppose. Of course, what’s most interesting is how repubs talk about cheating in the voting process, while they are the ones caught cheating as we saw in NC, as well as their constant efforts to make voting difficult in areas that vote Dem, they gerrymander…and this horrific obstruction of anti-democracy behaviors goes on and on.
They could support policies that the people want, but instead choose the anti-democracy policies. Such is republicanism today.
What a shock! Glad I was sitting down. The truth that none of these hypocrites will admit is that they believe that people who are poor or in a minority should not have an equal vote. If you basically look down on them and consistently oppose legislation to help them, why would you want them to vote? We have a few incidents of illegal voting, usually by immigrants who don’t understand the law, and they go nuts; yet they don’t bat an eye at putting up roadblocks for a single mother living in poverty to be able to cast a vote.
Vote by mail wouldn’t let the Republicans change polling places, polling times, publish erroneous polling information, require an ID. They will still claim massive voter fraud, which they never prove, they just make the accusation. The GOP is so unsure of their stance they feel they have to cheat to give themselves a chance to win. Straight up the GOP can’t win. Now in November the public has to remember the entire GOP are the ones that rolled over and abdication all their authority to a very sick person, dressed as a man, and who acts like a toddler.
Republicans have been trying to limit Voter participation for the last 50 years! Nothing new there. They know very well that the masses would vote them OUT of office if allowed to vote. Southern states have been practicing Jim Crow tactics since before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 trying to control Blacks and not allowing them to Vote! Northern states just attack the poor and elderly knowing that they overwhelmingly vote Democrat! So they are always coming up with schemes to prevent them from voting. Mail-In Voting is exactly what we need simply because there will be a paper trail and easy access for everyone!
Let us look at Wisconsin Republicans, who are trying to take 240,000 legal voters off the voting rolls. They Alston forced people to vote in person, which will KILL people. They cheat to win and block needed. Legislation. Time to flip the Minness as Ira Senate.
The only good part about the Trump era is that the republicans have been forced to, or maybe chosen to, drop any pretense for fairness, open voting, access for everyone, etc. They fully admit that their policies are far away from what the average Minnesotans want to live under. If they had good ideas that would make Minnesota a better place to live and make sure every Minnesotan had a fair shake at all this, they’d be open to making certain everyone has a safe, easy chance to vote. Instead, they work tirelessly to stop Minnesotans and Americans in general from voting. Any republican senator who is opposed to mail in ballots is opposed to fair democratic processes. Simple as that. You are a fool or lying to yourself if you believe their elitist rhetoric.
Rep. Nash should just honestly admit that his opposition to voting by mail is due to a desire to hold down the number of voters to benefit himself and his political party. Since the President has admitted this recently it shouldn’t be too difficult. Why would a political party be afraid to present its ideas to the full electorate?
All republicans oppose vote by mail. They actually oppose voting.
Interestingly, the Goniff-in-Chief himself voted by mail from the Trumpcave in Florida.
I realize that “Trump did it” is not a rebuttal to a charge of fraud, but more like a prima facie case. Still . . .
Well, this is a big shock. Republicans do better when a smaller percentage of eligible voters vote.
And yet some very conservative parts of the state only have vote by mail. How do they reconcile that??
The feds or states could decide that in order to make the system better for voting in person, do professional training of Precinct Chief who wouldn’t have to be elderly volunteers, train them well, pay them well for both their training and 15 hours or more on election day (and any other hours they work). Train at least two for every precinct so there’s backup. Then the workers on the day-of could be volunteers who get minimum pay.
Come on guys we all know the Republican goal is to only have male and some female white folk gun-owners (NRA membership required) as the only people that we can trust to vote! The rest of us are all fraudsters, so much said in the article. And of course, that USPS, its only good enough for, Federal, State County, City, taxes, Medicare, Social Security, Credit Cards, Utility bills etc etc. etc (all items that never see fraud or abuse) but voting, wow, it would be like a plague of abuse. These folks choke on the words fair voting, if they can’t cheat, they can’t win!
Republicans have to do this. Their electoral success is based on voter suppression and voter fraud is the fig leaf they use to hide their strategy. It’s interesting to note that their poster boy for so-called cracking down on voter fraud is Kris Kobach, the former Secretary of State in Kansas. When he was in that office, it was his responsibility to prosecute voter fraud. So how did he do? In his time in office, there were 11 convictions for voter fraud – an average of approximately 1 per year. That’s according to the Heritage Foundation. And this in spite of Kobach claiming that Kansas has a large problem with undocumented immigrants.
Since Rep. Nash and his GOP colleagues are “diametrically opposed” to Secretary of State Simon’s “temporary, one-time” voting preparedness plan, here’s a compromise that should make everyone happy. Send an absentee ballot to all registered Democrats and voters who want to vote for Democrats. Voting early by mail (absentee ballot) is already legal in MN, so this idea would require no legislative approval or intervention. Instruct all registered Republicans and voters who want to vote for Republicans to go to their polling places as usual. Given that the MN GOP appears universally opposed to vote-by-mail, it should have no problem finding election judges to staff the state’s polling places, provided that masks are strictly voluntary, of course.
Minnesota Republicans are merely in lock-step with the national organization, whose primary spokesperson – the current occupant – has already admitted publicly that Republicans can’t win without voter suppression. Nothing in Republican comments quoted in Peter’s piece contradicts that notion. Republicans don’t want to govern. In fact, they’ve proven repeatedly in the decade I’ve been here that they don’t know how to govern. What they want to do is RULE, and their role model is the Benito Mussolini-like figure currently taking up space in the Oval Office.
I am a little shocked that – at least outloud, in this piece – that there’s Republicans want to expand the number of polling places.
When will a Republican speak up against military members overseas voting by mail?