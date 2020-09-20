MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from September 20, 2020:

Two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,965.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was in their 90s and one was in their 60s. One person who died was a resident of a long-term care facility. Of the 1,965 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,423 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 90,017 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 1,296 from Saturday’s count and is based on 22,553 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The number of new cases reported Sunday sets a single-day high for the state. On the second highest day, Aug. 27, MDH reported an increase of 1,154 new cases over the prior day’s count.

On Saturday, MDH reported an increase of 914 cases from Friday’s count and 13 additional deaths — eight of which were among residents of long-term care facilities. The state said those case numbers were based on 23,157 new tests.

Minnesota has now reported an average of more than 900 new COVID-19 cases per day since Thursday, but it has also reported more than 19,000 tests in each of those days. Both numbers are higher than is typical.

Since the start of the outbreak, 7,163 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 248 are currently in the hospital, 123 of which are in intensive care. While the number of people in the ICU is down by 11, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased by a net of seven. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 90,017 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 81,336 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920