On March 2, 2020, three days after the first death from COVID-19 in the United States, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gathered legislative leaders and his top health officials for a closed-door meeting on the novel coronavirus that emerged from China.

More than two months before, health authorities in Wuhan said they were treating dozens of cases of people sickened by the mysterious new virus. There was no proof yet that it could spread from humans to other humans, but that proof came soon. The first Chinese death came on Jan. 11. Ten days later, the first case in the U.S. was confirmed: a Seattle man in his 30s who had recently returned from Wuhan.

“This will get to Minnesota at some point, and preparation is the way that we can contain it, that we are able to keep the numbers lower and make sure our health care system can respond to that,” Walz said.

It did get to Minnesota. Four days later, on March 6, the governor announced that state health labs had found Minnesota’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. What followed, then, would become a familiar pattern for those throughout the U.S. — and around the world: wariness; dread; a handful of cases becoming a surge; overwhelmed hospitals; emergency orders; shutdowns; a sense of unity devolving into discord, amped up by politics and abetted by disinformation.

All over the course of 365 days.

Here, on the year anniversary of the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, is a detailed look back at how the pandemic was experienced by Minnesotans.